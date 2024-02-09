Sia Net Worth 2024: Exploring Singer's Wealth And Fortune Amid Announcement Of New Album Reasonable Woman

Sia is all set to release her new album, Reasonable Woman, on May 3rd. The album will see a collaboration with the Australian pop star Kylie Minogue, along with others. The singer took to her Instagram to share the news with her fans. This Is Acting singer released her last set of songs in 2017.

Sia’s new album adds up to 15 songs, some of which are recorded alongside Chaka Khan, Paris Hilton, Tierra Whack, Labrinth, and Kylie Minogue. Sia and Minogue have collaborated for the first time since their 2014 track, Kiss Me Once. The Tension singer also recently bagged a Grammy for her song Padam Padam on the album.

Sia’s Net Worth

Sia’s net worth is $30 million. The Australian singer gains revenue mostly from her albums and live event performances. The Cheap Thrills singer brought in the money by releasing 1000 Forms of Fear and This is Acting, which topped charts nationwide. Apart from singing, Sia has also written songs for pop icons like Rihanna and Beyonce, adding a solid income to her net worth.

The singer has a good grip over real estate, as she bought a bungalow worth $660,000 in 2014 with her then-husband, Erik Anderson. Later, the property was put up for sale at $849,000 in 2018. However, the house was sold at $980,000–$130,000, giving her a 33% return on her investment in just four years.

The Snowman singer also earns royalties from lending her music to streaming platforms. For instance, her song Chandelier was used in the Netflix series Stranger Things.

Sia's Personal Life

Sia Kate Isobelle Furler, born in Adelaide, Australia, is a pop icon and a singer. The star stepped into the music industry in 1997 when she released her debut album, Only See, which was loved immensely by the audience. The singer started getting recognition after Chandelier and Cheap Thrills were released. In an interview, Sia revealed how she felt about being a star. She said, "I'm just trying to show up for work; that's what I'm doing. Be good at my job, and be a good girl. I'm not here to complain about it because being a part-time popstar is f*****g awesome."

On the relationship front, Sia was married to Erik Anderson Lang in 2014 before calling it quits with the filmmaker in 2016. In 2013, Sia came out as queer to the world. The singer had discussed her sexuality in a 2009 interview, where she confessed, "I've always dated boys and girls and anything in between. I don't care what gender you are; it's about people. I've always been... Well, flexible is the word I would use." The 48-year-old singer married her boyfriend, Dan Bernad, in 2023.

