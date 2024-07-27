Paris Olympics Marked Céline Dion's Second Time Performing at the Major Event; Here's All We Know About Her First-Ever Opening Ceremony Show

Céline Dion’s comeback at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympics in Paris was studded with many stunning and spectacular moments. This was not the first time she made an appearance at the Olympics. The 56-year-old music icon had kicked off her first performance at the age of 28 during the 1996 Summer Games in Atlanta.

Céline Dion's spectacular return to the Olympic spotlight

During her 1996 performance at this event, she performed a song called The Power of the Dream, which was specially composed for that day by David Foster, Linda Thompson, and Babyface. During that ceremony, Dion wore a sparkling v-neck top with a long skirt, which was popularly considered as a layered cut for women’s hair in those days, thus embodying all that defined the power ballad era.

Twenty-eight years after making her debut on stage at the Olympics, Dion returned back there after being diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome eighteen months ago. The 2024 Olympics witnessed the singer giving a soulful rendition of Hymne à l’amour, a melody originally made famous by France’s Edith Piaf. At this show, Dion appeared in a Dior white couture gown despite heavy rains, where she went ahead and sang passionately to voice out her strong emotions. It marked her first public performance since revealing her illness.

Advertisement

After her show, Dion expressed happiness and, through social media, thanked her fans. The singer took to Instagram and Twitter, where she wrote about how thrilled she was to perform at the Opening Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Games, as well as being back in one of her most cherished cities.

She wrote, "I’m honored to have performed tonight for the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony, and so full of joy to be back in one of my very favorite cities! Most of all, I’m so happy to be celebrating these amazing athletes." She was also delighted to honor those athletes who had stories full of inspiration, including pain, determination, and perseverance.

She continued, "All of you have been so focused on your dream, and whether or not you take home a medal, I hope that being here means that it has come true for you! You should all be so proud; we know how hard you have worked to be the best of the best. Stay focused, keep going, my heart is with you!"

Advertisement

Kelly Clarkson gets emotional watching Céline Dion's Olympics performance

Deeply moved by her performance Kelly Clarkson (one among NBC broadcast team) expressed appreciation for Celine's come-back words and vocal ability. In conclusion, Clarkson praised Dion’s resilience and vocal talent bringing out the importance of her comeback after battling with poor health.

Clarkson said at the aftershow, "If you know anything just about Celine right now, she feels like this is her purpose. And if you know anything about what she's going through right now — I'm so sorry, I'm trying to hold it together — that she got through that, that was incredible. And in my field she is the gold winner for vocal athletes. She's incredible."

ALSO READ: 'So Full Of Joy To Be Back': Celine Dion Says She Was 'Honored' To Perform At Paris Olympics 2024 After Battling Health Issues