'So Full Of Joy To Be Back': Celine Dion Says She Was 'Honored' To Perform At Paris Olympics 2024 After Battling Health Issues

Shortly after Céline Dion moved the world to tears with her comeback performance of the popular French love song L'Hymne A L'Amour from the Eiffel Tower during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics on Friday, July 26, the singer shared a heartfelt message. She expressed love for the French capital city and the athletes about to compete in the summer games.

“I am honored to have performed tonight for the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony and am so full of joy to be back in one of my favorite cities!” Dion posted simultaneously on X and Instagram. The caption came with a picture of Dion making a heart with her hand while still in her performance costume, a white Dior haute couture dress.

Even though Friday’s performance was a significant moment for Dion herself, marking her return to music for the first time in four years, the Because You Loved Me singer focused her message on celebrating the athletes. “All of you have been so focused on your dream, and whether or not you take home a medal, I hope that being here means that it has come true for you,” she wrote, acknowledging the sacrifice, determination, and perseverance of the contenders. “Stay focused, keep going; my heart is with you,” Dion concluded her note.

Advertisement

Céline Dion’s struggle with Stiff Person Syndrome

The French-Canadian crooner has been suffering from a rare neurological condition since 2020. The disorder, which causes a person’s muscles to stiffen in the form of muscle spasms, kept Dion offstage for four years before her return to music at the aforementioned event.

In her recent documentary, I Am: Céline Dion, the singer shared how getting back on stage was a major motivating factor for her to improve her health amid her diagnosis. “I see my life, and I love every piece of it,” Dion said in the trailer for her documentary ahead of its release. Though Céline is doing much better now, at some point, she almost died from the disease, Hoda Kotb, who interviewed the singer in May, revealed on Today.

Dion’s performance at the 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony was long speculated

While no official announcement about the singer’s performance at the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony was made, speculations were rife about Dion’s appearance at the revered sports event as she was spotted in the French capital throughout the week leading up to July 26. She was photographed in good spirits, signing autographs, taking pictures, and waving to fans stationed outside her hotel.

Advertisement

Her performance came at the end of the opening ceremony, following a mesmerizing performance by Lady Gaga and the French duo Juliette Armanet and Sofiane Pamart, who played the burning piano.

ALSO READ: Céline Dion's Stage Comeback At 2024 Paris Olympics Moves Kelly Clarkson To Tears; American Idol Alum Calls Former 'Vocal Athlete'