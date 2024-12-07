Paul Maslansky, Producer of Police Academy, Dies at 91
The Emmy-nominated producer leaves behind a legacy of iconic films and a beloved comedy franchise.
Paul Maslansky, best known as the producer of the Police Academy franchise, passed away at the age of 91. His death was announced by Police Academy writer Pat Proft, who paid tribute to Maslansky's influential career and personal impact.
Pat Proft, who collaborated with Maslansky on the first Police Academy film in 1984, shared the news on Facebook, expressing gratitude for their partnership. "Thankful for meeting Paul Maslansky," Proft wrote. "He hired me and Neal Israel to research and write Police Academy. First film I ever wrote. Paul has passed away. Sally and his son... sorry for your loss. He left behind a trail of comedies. Good life."
Born on November 23, 1933, in New York City, Maslansky enjoyed a diverse and successful career in Hollywood. His production credits include The Castle of the Living Dead (1964), Race with the Devil (1975), Damnation Alley (1977), Return to Oz (1985), The Russia House (1990), Cop & 1/2 (1993), and Fluke (1995).
In addition to his film work, Maslansky produced the 1978 Emmy-nominated limited series King, which chronicled the life of Martin Luther King Jr. However, his most notable success came with Police Academy in 1984. The comedic hit spawned six sequels, an animated series, and a live-action TV show. Maslansky also made several cameos in the franchise, which featured stars such as Steve Guttenberg, Kim Cattrall, and Bubba Smith.
Paul Maslansky's enduring influence on comedy and Hollywood filmmaking is evident through his celebrated works. As his colleagues and fans remember him, the legacy of laughter he created through Police Academy and his many other films will continue to bring joy to audiences worldwide.
