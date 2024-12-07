'He Wants To ….’: Laura Benanti Recalls Time With Zachary Levi From 2016’s She Loves Me

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Laura Benanti recently opened up, recalling the time she shared the set with Zachary Levi. The big name who is widely known to be the star of TV's Life & Beth slammed her former co-star, the Shazam! actor.

For those who do not know, Laura Benanti and Levi worked on the 2016 revival of the musical She Loves Me.

Appearing on a recent episode of the That's a Gay Ass Podcast, Benanti stated that while everyone else on the set liked the American Underdog actor, she always felt the opposite.

“He's sucking up all the f**ing energy in the room. He wants to mansplain everybody's part to them," the actress from No Hard Feelings stated.

Adding further to the conversation, Benanti also mentioned that the Harold and the Purple Crayon actor “really sucked everybody in with his, like, dance party energy."

She then also recalled the energy of Zachary Levi to be like, “We're doing a dance party in half an hour,” however she always opted out of those situations.

The topic came forth when Benanti was asked about Zachary Levi’s recent behavior and comments.

The actor from Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel had come out as a vocal supporter of the now President-elect Donald Trump. He was previously hugely criticized for politicizing the death of Gavin Creel, who was another co-star of Laura Benanti and Levi in She Loves Me.

Advertisement

Although it was clear that Creel had passed away due to cancer, the Shazam! Fury of the Gods actor took to social media only to have a political take on it, stating that the 48-year-old died of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Talking about this issue, Benanti then mentioned that she was “like, 'F*** you forever,” as Levi had used the star’s death “for his political agenda.”

Gavin Creel had passed away, suffering from a rare form of sarcoma, of which he was diagnosed in July.

ALSO READ: Zachary Levi Reportedly Thought Shazam Role Would Be His ‘Ticket' To Becoming THIS Next Major MCU Star