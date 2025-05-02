Why Is Sarah Jessica Parker Skipping the Met Gala 2025? And Just Like That Actress Reveals

Sarah Jessica Parker has confirmed that she will not be attending the Met Gala 2025. And Just Like That star revealed her decision in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight. The reason? She has work commitments that conflict with the event.

“I have to work,” Parker said simply. Despite not being able to make it, she remains excited about the evening. “But there’s gonna be so much to see and I look forward to seeing what everybody does and how they interpret the theme and the sort of homework they did for the assignment,” she added.

Although she won’t be walking the red carpet, Parker is still deeply interested in how others bring this year’s theme to life. The 2025 Met Gala theme is superfine: tailoring black style.

“I care a lot about it and I want to try to really honour the work of the curators and everybody who sort of inspired the moment for those of us who get to attend,” she stated.

Sarah Jessica Parker has long been known for her bold fashion choices at the Met Gala, often working closely with designers to reflect the night’s theme.

In the same interview, the Hollywood actress spoke about life at home with her children, James Wilkie, and twins Marion and Tabitha. Despite being a fashion icon, Parker said her children don’t look to her for style advice. She stated that they come to her like any typical 15-year-old, almost 16-year-old, would come to a parent, but it has nothing to do with her connection to fashion.

Parker mentioned that any advice they seek is just the usual kind of question a child might ask, and she doesn’t believe it has anything to do with the fact that she’s worn a few glamorous dresses.

While Sarah Jessica Parker may be absent this year at the Met Gala, her interest and appreciation for the event haven’t faded. Fans can expect her to be watching closely, just not from the red carpet.

