Know Who Was Paul Maslansky As The Police Academy Producer Passes Away At 91

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Paul Maslansky, who was known for his great skills as a film producer, recently passed away. While he was famous for his productions, the late talent was also great at being a writer.

Maslansky’s one of the highly acclaimed projects was Police Academy, which was released back in the year 1984.

Expressing his emotions on social media, Pat Proft, who worked along with Paul Maslansky on the aforementioned film as a writer, revealed the death of the producer.

Uploading a post on December 6, 2024, recalling his days with the film producer, Proft stated that he is “thankful” to meet Paul Maslansky.

In his social media post, Proft further added, “He hired me and Neal Israel to research and write Police Academy. First film I ever wrote. Paul has passed away.”

Further feeling sorry for the tremendous loss of his family, Proft also mentioned that the legend “left behind a trail of comedies. Good life.”

For those who do not know, after the first outing of Police Academy, the story went on to have six sequels along with two series, one of which was a live-action one, while the other was an animated one.

Paul Maslansky was born on November 23, 1933, in New York. Before becoming a big name in the Hollywood film industry, Maslansky played jazz for a living and even attended law school in New York.

Maslansky made around 41 films throughout his career as a film producer or as an executive producer. His first production was the 1964 film Castle of the Living Dead. His other film credits include Race with the Devil, Damnation Alley, Return to Oz, Cop & ½, as well as Fluke and The Russia House.

Paul Maslansky was nominated for an Emmy Award following his 1978 Martin Luther King Jr. limited series.

Meanwhile, the late star was also known to make cameos in many franchises, alongside Steve Guttenberg, Bubba Smith, and more.

