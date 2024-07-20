'Paying It Forward': Cobra Kai Star Ralph Macchio Reveals Why He Joined New Karate Kid Movie

The next chapter in the Karate Kid franchise is just getting started, while Cobra Kai is coming to an end. 2025 will see the release of a new installment in the series starring Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan. The only confirmed cast member for Cobra Kai and the 2025 movie is Macchio. Regarding joining the cast, he recently opened up to PEOPLE magazine.

Ralph Macchio discusses the reason for joining the new Karate Kid movie

The upcoming Karate Kid movie will feature Ralph Macchio, who is best known for playing Daniel LaRusso in the original Karate Kid movies and the Netflix series Cobra Kai. Ben Wang and Jackie Chan are also in the movie, which will be released soon after the third and final season of Cobra Kai ends. Macchio, at 62, completed filming both projects back-to-back.

"From the wrap party of Cobra Kai, I headed straight to Montreal and immediately began shooting for a couple of weeks non-stop," Macchio told PEOPLE, reflecting on his hectic schedule and expressing his excitement for the upcoming movie.

Macchio points out that the new film is focused on upholding the honesty and truth of his character, Daniel LaRusso, and honoring the influence of his mentor, Mr. Miyagi, who was originally portrayed by the late Pat Morita. However, he stays quiet about the plot details of the film. Carrying the honesty and truth of the beloved franchise forward was the message he conveyed regarding this project.

"To me, this was just about carrying the honesty and truth of Daniel LaRusso and what Miyagi his mentor [played by the late Pat Morita in the original movies] meant to him and paying it forward."

Macchio reassures fans that the new movie is "canon," stating that Daniel LaRusso's character stays faithful to the beloved version that viewers have grown to love over time.

Ralph Macchio describes how the new Karate Kid film has links with Cobra Kai

There will be connections between the upcoming Karate Kid film and the popular Cobra Kai spinoff series. Ben Wang will play the lead role in the movie, but Ralph Macchio will also be back as Daniel LaRusso, a legacy figure.

During an interview with Collider to promote the last season of Cobra Kai, Macchio discussed the strong connections between the film and the series in relation to his character. He mentioned that he couldn't reveal many details about the project yet, but emphasized the significance of staying authentic to LaRusso. Back in 1983, he strived to portray the character truthfully, and that commitment continues in Cobra Kai today.

Macchio talked about the value of authenticity in the upcoming movie, stressing how important it was to stay true to the character and his intentions. He revealed that he found inspiration in Cobra Kai Season 6 elements that make sense in the larger story. Though subtle, these references contribute to the character's decisions and offer a unified storyline that hopefully appeals to fans.

Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 1 premieres on Netflix on July 18, with Part 2 arriving on Nov. 28. The new Karate Kid movie will hit theaters on May 30, 2025.

