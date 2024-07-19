Cobra Kai Season 6: When Does The Part 2 Comes Out? Checkout The New Episodes' Schedule And What Happened So Far

Good news, Cobra Kai fans! The wait for the second part of Season 6 is shorter than expected. Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 2 will be released on Netflix earlier than planned.

Cobra Kai is a popular martial arts series on Netflix and a sequel to The Karate Kid movies. Netflix picked up the show for its third season in June 2020 after it first aired on YouTube Red/Premium. The sixth and final season started on July 18, 2024.

When does the part 3 of Cobra Kai Season 6 comes out?

In Season 6, the characters decide if they will compete in the Sekai Taikai, the world karate championships. At the premiere of Season 6, Part 1 on July 17, the cast, including Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, and others, were present.

The creators, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald, announced that Part 2 will be released two weeks early. Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 2 will now be available on Netflix on November 15 at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT. Originally, it was supposed to come out on November 25. The creators shared this news at the July 17 premiere in Los Angeles, per Deadline.

Part 2 of Season 6 will have five episodes, just like Part 1. There will be 15 episodes in total for the final season.

As for Part 3 of Season 6, Netflix hasn't announced the release date yet. They have said that the last five episodes will be out sometime in 2025.

Here's the release schedule for Season 6:

Part 1 - Released on July 18, 2024

1. Peacetime in the Valley

2. The Prize

3. Sleeper

4. Underdogs

5. Best of the Best

Part 2 - Coming on November 15, 2024

6. Episode 6

7. Episode 7

8. Episode 8

9. Episode 9

10. Episode 10

Part 3 - Coming in 2025

11. Episode 11

12. Episode 12

13. Episode 13

14. Episode 14

15. Episode 15

Cobra Kai Season 6 part 1 recap: What happened so far

In Episode 5, Best of the Best, Robby wins against Miguel to become the men’s captain of Miyagi-Do’s Sekai Taikai team. Meanwhile, Samantha and Tory compete for the women’s team captain spot.

However, things take a sad turn when Tory’s mom dies before the fight. Daniel stops the match, making Tory and Johnny angry. Tory quits Miyagi-Do, and Daniel and Johnny get into a heated argument. Johnny insults Mr. Miyagi, leading Daniel to punch him. Johnny then says he’s done with Daniel after the tournament.

Hawk replaces Tory and joins the team with Miguel, Robby, Samantha, Demetri, and Devon. The final scene of Part 1 shows Tory reuniting with Sensei Kreese and rejoining Cobra Kai, which will impact Team Miyagi-Do’s morale.

Miyagi-Do enters the Sekai Taikai in chaos. There’s tension between Daniel and Johnny, Devon feels guilty about her spot, and Hawk and Demetri are at odds. They are also facing a strong competitor, KWON.

The secret behind Mr. Miyagi’s secret box revealed



One big question in the final season is about Mr. Miyagi’s mysterious box. In Episode 3, Sleeper, Daniel, Chozen, and Amanda find Mr. Miyagi’s possessions, including boxing gloves, coins from China, an old newspaper article 1947, and a passport named Keisuke Miyagi.

They learn that Mr. Miyagi was a silent partner in a boxing gym and might have been involved in a crime. A character named Shane suggests that Miyagi stole a necklace and fled America.

This discovery adds more mystery to Mr. Miyagi’s past. It hints at why he was against tournaments in The Karate Kid movies. It appears he once competed in the Sekai Taikai, and it was a brutal fight.

Stay tuned for more updates on Cobra Kai parts two and three.

