Why Did Cobra Kai Come To A Close After 6 Seasons? Creators Explain

Cobra Kai, the martial arts comedy that switched from YouTube to Netflix, has drifted towards its final season. Season 6 is set to premiere later this month and will showcase the ultimate fate of Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso’s decades-old rivalry as they form a fragile alliance in the upcoming season.

The creators, however, have opened up about how the show has built up on its endgame times since its early seasons. After a good five-season run, they felt it was time to wrap up with the sixth, although, in three parts of five episodes each.

Cobra Kai creators explain why Season 6 is the final one

Creators Hayden Schlossberg, Jon Hurwitz, and Josh Heald created the Emmy-winning comedy but claim an ending was always on the radar. In a new interview ahead of the Season 6 premiere, creators Schlossberg and Hurwitz opened their hearts out about the show’s conclusion with ScreenRant.

Screenwriter Schlossberg, best known for the Harold & Kumar film series, disclosed that they always knew they needed to draw a finish line for the Karate Kid spin-off, Cobra Kai, and began the works in Season 5 itself.

“we knew in Season 5 that we were in endgame times by doing that, and it wasn’t until after we shot Season 5 that we kind of worked out exactly, 'Okay, this is going to be the end afterwards,’” the director told the outlet.

Hurwitz chimed in to emphasize the importance of a series finale but revealed they were unaware of how many seasons it would take to get to the end.

Now that it’s come to it, the director was content that the final episodes aligned with their plans ideated before they even began filming Season 1, particularly for arch-rivals Johnny and Daniel’s relationship by the end of the series.

Despite the creators’ plans for a finale, they were able to churn out as many seasons fit for the storyline. “A lot of things evolved along the way, but there was always sort of that North Star, and we were determined to will as many seasons as possible,” Hurwitz added.

Divided into three parts of five episodes, Season 6 Part 1 will premiere on Netflix on July 18, and Part 2 on November 28, this year. The final segment, Part 3 does not have an official air date yet but is expected to release in 2025.

What to expect in the first part of Cobra Kai Season 6?

The buzz around Cobra Kai’s final season only got louder following its Season 6 Part 1 trailer drop on Monday, July 1.

Part 1 will see the Cobra Kai dojo eliminated from the Valley while all senseis and their pupils train hard for the forthcoming Karate world championship tournament, Sekai Taikai, per Variety.

William Zabka stars as Johnny Lawrence, the unemployed handyman contemplating his spiraling life, who is filled with inspiration after saving the kid, Miguel from his bullies. He restarts the Cobra Kai dojo after 34 years, only to reignite his long rivalry with Daniel LaRusso played by Ralph Macchio, who defeated Lawrence in the 1984 All-Valley Karate Tournament.

Other cast members include Macchio, Zabka, Martin Kove, Jacob Bertrand, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Xolo Mariduena, and others.

