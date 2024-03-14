Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Nitesh Tiwari for Bawaal to Hansal Mehta for Scoop, nominees for Best Director OTT

After consecutive successful seasons, the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards is back with a bang. This year, the celebration to honor the stylish TV and film icons and the best artists in the entertainment industry will be bigger and better than what you have seen till now. As we inch towards the main event that’s being hosted at Taj Lands End on Mumbai March 18, 2024, here’s a list of the directors who have been nominated in the Best Director OTT category this year.

Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Nominees for Best Director OTT:

1. Nitesh Tiwari (Bawaal)

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor legit created Bawaal last year when they played the role of a troubled married couple in the Nitesh Tiwari directorial film. The award-winning filmmaker and producer also wrote the dialogues and screenplay for the romantic drama film.

2. Apoorv Singh Karki (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai)

Led by acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee, Apoorv Singh Karki’s OTT film Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai broke many records and brought home multiple accolades despite its limited theatrical release. The director was also highly lauded for backing the legal drama film. Hence, having Apoorv Singh Karki on the list was a no-brainer.

3. Arjun Varain Singh (Kho Gaye Hum Kahan)

Three friends, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Adarsh Gourav were successful in highlighting the current state of society in this coming-of-age drama film. With his directorial debut movie, Arjun Varain Singh proved that he is here to stay and slay. Not including him on our list would be a big miss.

Advertisement

4. Hansal Mehta (Scoop)

Veteran director of the Indian film industry, Hansal Mehta has directed some of the best movies namely Shahid, Faraaz, and the TV series Scam 1992, among many others. But with Scoop, he etched his name on the list of acclaimed global filmmakers. He has earned his spot as one of the most deserving nominations in the Best Directors OTT category.

5. Ravi Jadhav (Taali)

One of the best things Ravi Jadhav did was to cast Sushmita Sen in the lead role. With the biographical drama TV series Taali: Bajaungi Nahi, Bajwaungi, the talented director tried to showcase the important and heart-wrenching moments in the life of transgender activist Gauri Sawant

6. Shiv Rawail (The Railway Men)

Last but not least we have Shiv Rawail who is nominated for the historical drama web series The Railway Men: The Untold Story of Bhopal 1984. As the name suggests, the film is about the railway workers who put their lives in danger to save the lives of several people during the 1984 gas tragedy in Bhopal. It stars R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, and Babil Khan in key roles.

Did your favorite director make it to the list? You can vote for them HERE.

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Bawaal to Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, nominees for Best Film OTT