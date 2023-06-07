EXCLUSIVE: Hansal Mehta on not going ahead with Harshad Mehta story in 2005, 'No producer wanted to back it'

Hansal Mehta is one of the most prolific filmmakers that India has ever seen. His body of work includes incredible movies like Shahid, Omerta and Aligarh. His show Scam 1992 became one of the most hyped Indian series of all time and his new show Scoop, starring Karishma Tanna in a titular role is also doing wonders on its streaming platform that is Netflix. It is the most preferred Indian show in India currently and that is an enviable feat. The director graced Pinkvilla with an interview of his where he talked about his new show, his approach towards the stories he gets, his love for the action genre and more.

In an exclusive Pinkvilla interview with Himesh Mankad, Hansal Mehta was asked about how he decides whether a story is meant to be a movie or a series. The ace director replied saying, "It depends on the story, the characters and the world you are dealing with. For example, it is difficult to make a Harshad Mehta story as a film. Very difficult. I wanted to make the Harshad Mehta story as a film as far back as 2005. No producer was ready to back it at that time. When it came to me as a series, I realised that the material is so rich that it needs long form storytelling. So I think it depends on the story. I cannot make my film Shahid into a series unless I take Shahid's cases one after the other. Every story has its own format".

One can say that things that happen, happen for the best. The potential of the Harshad Mehta story was best harnessed in the series format and it wouldn't have been as impressive in the movie format. Same with Aligarh, Omerta and Shahid, which couldn't have been as good as what they eventually became, had they been developed as a series.

