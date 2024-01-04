9 Best Hindi Thriller Web Series on Netflix that will keep you on edge of your seats; The Railway Men to Scoop

Since the arrival of OTT platforms, movie enthusiasts have been overwhelmed with options. Choosing from the multitude of web shows can be a bit challenging. However, once you've settled on a platform, deciding what to watch becomes the next big question. But don't worry! We've put together an extensive list of Hindi thriller web series on Netflix, offering you plenty of entertainment options.

Top 9 best Hindi thriller web series that you can binge-watch on Netflix:

1. Kohrra (2023)

IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

Movie Star Cast: Suvinder Vicky, Barun Sobti, Manish Chaudhari, Varun Badola, Harleen Sethi

Director: Randeep Jha

Writer: Gunjit Chopra, Sudip Sharma, Diggi Sisodia

Another top-notch Hindi web series on Netflix, Kohrra, delivers an intense crime drama. The story kicks off with the mysterious death of a young man just days before his wedding. In response, two dedicated police officers join forces to solve the case. As they delve into the enigmas surrounding the incident, their personal lives become entangled, creating chaos that not only affects the investigation but also disrupts their own worlds. This element adds suspense and thrill to the series.

2. The Railway Men (2023)

IMDB Rating: 8.5/10

Movie Star Cast: Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyendu Sharma, Babil Khan, Mandira Bedi, and Juhi Chawla

Director: Shiv Rawail

Writer: Aayush Gupta

Considered among the finest web series on Netflix, The Railway Men is a must-watch. It revolves around the real-life Bhopal gas tragedy that unfolded on the evening of December 2-3, 1984. Comprising four episodes, the series narrates the courageous acts of numerous railwaymen who united to rescue and support those impacted by the industrial disaster. The presence of an outstanding star cast enhances the overall visual appeal of the series.

3. Scoop (2023)

IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

Movie Star Cast: Karishma Tanna, Harman Baweja, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub

Director: Hansal Mehta

Writer: Hansal Mehta

Created by the team behind the acclaimed series Scam 1992, Scoop is a thrilling tale centered on Jagruti, a crime reporter accused of murdering her colleague. As she battles the legal system and those close to her, the narrative unfolds around Jagruti's efforts to extricate herself from the predicament while unveiling the true culprit. Additionally, the show provides an in-depth exploration of the shadowy aspects of journalism and the suppression of voices within the field.

4. The Fame Game (2022)

IMDB Rating: 6.7/10

Movie Star Cast: Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul

Director: Sri Rao

Writer: Sri Rao

One of the widely acclaimed series, The Fame Game, that captivated online audiences stars Madhuri Dixit in the lead role. Initially titled Finding Anamika, this Netflix original is a suspenseful drama replete with spine-chilling moments. The story revolves around a Bollywood superstar who, in addition to her stardom, is a mother and wife. However, her sudden disappearance prompts her family and the police to launch a search for her.

5. CAT (2022)

IMDB Rating: 8.2/10

Movie Star Cast: Randeep Hooda, Suvinder Vicky, Pramod Pathak, Geeta Agrawal Sharma, Kavya Thapar, Sukhwinder Chahal

Director: Balwinder Singh Janjua, Rupinder Chahal, Jimmy Singh

Writer: Balwinder Singh Janjua, Rupinder Chahal, Anil Rodhan, Jimmy Singh

The first ever Punjabi web series, CAT, stands out as an excellent choice for viewers. Headlined by the skilled actor Randeep Hooda, the series narrates the story of Gurnaam Singh (played by Randeep), an informant enlisted by CAT to dismantle militant groups. Although leading an ordinary life as a car mechanic, Gurnaam is once again recruited to dismantle a drug ring that poses a threat to his brother.

6. Aranyak (2021)

IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

Movie Star Cast: Raveena Tandon, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Ashutosh Rana

Director: Vinay Waikul

Writer: Charudutt Acharya

The Indian crime thriller Aranyak, featuring Raveena Tandon, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Ashutosh Rana, and Taneesha Joshi, among others, centers around a police officer, played by Raveena Tandon. Together with a new inspector, she endeavors to solve a mysterious murder in a fictional small town in Himachal Pradesh. The narrative unfolds with political conspiracies, personal motives, and the presence of a dangerous supernatural entity, turning everyone into a suspect in the perplexing murder. The series garnered significant acclaim.

7. Delhi Crime (2019)

IMDB Rating: 8.5/10

Movie Star Cast: Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang

Director: Richie Mehta and Tanuj Chopra

Writer: Richie Mehta

The Indian web series Delhi Crime on Netflix addresses an exceptionally sensitive and daring subject. Led by Shefali Shah, the series has received praise from both critics and audiences for valid reasons. The first season draws inspiration from the Nirbhaya case that occurred in December 2012.

The second season of Delhi Crime was launched by the creators last year. In contrast to the brutal case addressed in its initial season, the second season follows Deputy Commissioner of Police Vartika Chaturvedi played by Shefali Shah and her team as they unravel the macabre crime scenes involving the notorious Kachcha Baniyan gang from the 1990s. However, as the evidence unfolds, it becomes apparent that there is more to the story than initially thought.

8. Bard of Blood (2019)

IMDB Rating: 6.8/10

Movie Star Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Vineet Kumar Singh, Shobhita Dhulipala

Director: Ribhu Dasgupta, Jay Dev Banerjee

Writer: Mayank Tewari, Bilal Siddiqui

Adapted from the book of the same name, Bard of Blood, produced by Shah Rukh Khan, explores the complex dynamics between RAW and ISI. Emraan Hashmi takes on the role of the spy Kabir Singh in this action-packed series. Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, known for his work on Te3n, Bard of Blood features a cast that includes Sobhita Dhulipala, Vineet Kumar Singh, Kirti Kulhari, Jaideep Ahlawat, Amyra Dastur, Shashank Arora, and others. This series marks the beginning of Netflix's collaboration with SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment. If you're a fan of spy thrillers, this is a must-watch.

9. Sacred Games (2018)

IMDB Rating: Mayank Tewari, Bilal Siddiqui

Movie Star Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Pankaj Tripathi

Director: Vikramaditya Motwane

Writer: Vikram Chandra, Vasant Nath, Smita Singh

Sacred Games is the type of series that provides memorable lines, such as Nawazuddin Siddiqui's character proclaiming, "Chaand pe hai apun," and it establishes a standard not only for crime thrillers but for Hindi web series in general.

Helmed by the dynamic duo Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap, and featuring outstanding performances from Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Pankaj Tripathi, and others, the show is a captivating crime saga. It tells the stories of two vastly different men – a striving cop and a neighborhood gangster. The result is a high-stakes cat-and-mouse pursuit, with the vast city of Mumbai at stake.

