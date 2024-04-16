Is Shang-Chi 2 Still In Works? Simu Liu Addresses Speculation About Sequel Being Dropped From MCU

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings might be the last Marvel movie that put a mark on the global box office. But the superhero has been absent from all the major events that are taking place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

With the fans almost believing that they won't see the young, and energetic character of Shang-Chi, anytime soon, Simu Liu has come forth to ease their doubts.

Simu Liu about Shang-Chi 2

The movie that was part of Phase 4 in the MCU, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, cleared a lot of things involving some of the superheroes or villains' existence.

Shang-Chi was shown to be the son of the real Mandarin, who happens to run the actual Ten Rings, a duplicate terrorist group that had abducted and attacked Tony Stark in the 2008 movie as well as in the third installment of Iron Man.

However, with the final battle ending on a serious note, in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and introducing Simu Liu’s character to the leading and remaining Avengers, in the post-credit scene, not much has been heard of the titular Marvel character. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

While Marvel seems to focus on other projects revealing the first superhero family of the MCU and introducing the mutants, some fans of Shang-Chi have started to think that the sequel might just have been canceled.

Advertisement

However, by posting his thoughts on Threads, the Barbie actor brought back the lost hope.

Confirming a sequel of one of the most anticipated Marvel movies, Simu Liu wrote, “I proooomiss it's happening.”

Following his post on Threads, a lot of fans showed enthusiasm and eagerness to watch the movie, with comments such as, “Oh, good! Shang-Chi has by far been the best of the post-Endgame Marvel movies.”

Another comment on Threads read, “Thanks Simu, we're all looking forward to it. Frankly, Marvel has recently introduced and then neglected a number of characters, not just yours, so at least it's good to know that Shang-Chi will be back.”

About Shang-Chi 2

Shang-Chi 2 was confirmed right after the blockbuster release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. It was also revealed in December 2021 that the director who worked on the first installment of Shang-Chi, Destin Daniel Cretton would return for a sequel.

Cretton was also supposed to direct the Wonder Man series as well as Phase 6's Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. However, he stepped down from the latter, following the arrest and conviction of the antagonist, actor Jonathan Majors.

But, the good news is that Wonder Man’s filming has been concluded, and hopefully, the next project that Cretton will pick is Shang-Chi 2.

Now that the lead actor has himself affirmed the sequel, it might be released in 2026 somewhere around, February 13, July 24, and November 6, as these are the empty slots on the release schedule of Marvel Studios.

ALSO READ: What happened to Simu Liu's health? Exploring Shang-Chi actor's deteriorating health as he drops out of upcoming Disney event