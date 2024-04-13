Ryan Gosling Reveals His Daughters Know Choreography For Barbie's I'm Just Ken Song Better Than Him

Ryan Gosling’s daughters, per the actor himself, had zero interest in Ken a couple of months ago, but now it seems like their father playing the character in Barbie on the big screen has made them channel as much Kenergy as their dad.

While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, April 11, the actor shared that his daughter, Esmeralda Amanda, 9, and Amanda Lee, 7, whom he shares with Eva Mendes, 50, were on the Barbie set for a lot of things.

“It was their interest in Barbie and their disinterest in Ken that sort of started all of this,” Gosling shared on the talk show. “It's really been a team effort. And they were on the film and they came to the set when I filmed the number,” the girls' dad added, referring to the movie’s Oscar-nominated song, I’m Just Ken.

Gosling, who will next be seen in The Fall Guy opposite Emily Blunt, went on to share on the show how his daughters have mastered the I’m Just Ken choreography better than he has.

Ryan Gosling’s daughters know I’m Just Ken choreography ‘better’ than their dad

“A lot of this has no context for them, you know? It's just like a lot of fake tan stains around the house,” Ryan joked, before informing that his daughters came to see his performance at the 2024 Oscars. “So I wanted them to come to the dress rehearsal just to give it some kind of context for what had been going on.”

How sweet of Ryan to go through so much to seek validation from his own daughters.

Anyways, the actor further informed Jimmy Fallon's audience that his daughters “Know all the [I'm Just Ken] choreography better than I do the songs. They're backstage showing me.”

Not only this, the actor just last month revealed how he got some great tips from his girls ahead of his Oscars gig.

Here's what he said back then:

Oh, to be a girl dad starring in a Barbie movie — Ryan Gosling is one lucky fellow

In March, at the world premiere of The Fall Guy at SXSW in Austin, Ryan Gosling opened up about some crucial advice that he got ahead of his Oscars performance of I'm Just Ken.

“It was great,” Gosling told People then. “It was so fun because they came to the dress rehearsal the day before, and so they were in the front row.”

“They gave me some tips and some notes, all great notes,” he added.

It seems that these tips and notes indeed helped Ryan deliver a stellar performance of I'm Just Ken at the Oscars, following which his longtime partner, Eva Mendes, and mother to their daughters shared an Instagram photo in his support, writing, "You took Ken to the Oscars, RG. Now, come home; it's time to put the kids to bed."

The couple has been together since meeting on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines in 2013.

ALSO READ: Why did Ryan Gosling Initially Turn Down the Opportunity to Perform I'm Just Ken at the Oscars? He Reveals