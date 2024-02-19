People's Choice Awards 2024: Ice Spice Wins New Artist Of The Year

The 2024 People's Choice Awards unfolded in a spectacle of glamor and achievement, setting the stage for a memorable evening at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Among the constellation of stars, Ice Spice emerged as a radiant beacon, captivating the audience with her colorful and daring ensemble.

Ice Spice Wins New Artist Of The Year

Rapper Ice Spice, a rising star in the music industry, was nominated for two major awards at the 2024 People's Choice Awards. She won the New Artist of the Year category, marking her meteoric rise. This achievement comes after her recent Super Bowl appearance with Taylor Swift. As Ice Spice prepares for her debut studio album, 'Y2K', her journey reflects the ever-changing landscape of music, its intersection with fashion and pop culture.

The 2024 People's Choice Awards served as a mirror to the current state of entertainment, highlighting the achievements and contributions of artists across various categories. Ice Spice's win underscores the importance of fresh talent in shaping the future of music. Her distinctive style and undeniable talent have set her apart as a force to be reckoned with.

The awards ceremony was a vibrant showcase of the entertainment industry, with Ice Spice's bold fashion choice and significant win exemplifying the blend of creativity, talent, and innovation. Her colorful ensemble and victory personified the spirit of the occasion, reminding us of the power of individuality and the endless possibilities that arise when talent and style collide.

Exploring Ice Spice's career

Ice Spice began rapping in 2021 after meeting record producer RiotUSA. Her debut song, Bully Freestyle, was released in March 2021 after a viral Twitter video. Her song Name of Love gained popularity on SoundCloud and Instagram.

On August 10, 2022, Ice Spice released her song Munch (Feelin' U), accompanied with a video distributed by WorldStarHipHop, as the lead single from her then-untitled debut EP, Like..?. The song gained popularity after getting support from Drake, who played the song on his Sirius XM radio station, Sound 42. It subsequently went viral on Twitter and TikTok, and charted on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Bubbling Under Hot 100 charts.

In September 2022, Ice Spice appeared as a featured artist on the song One Time by B-Lovee. Later that month, she signed a record deal with 10K Projects and Capitol Records. On October 28, she released the single Bikini Bottom. Ice Spice's debut EP, Like..?, was released on January 20, 2023, and included the singles Munch (Feelin' U), Bikini Bottom, and In Ha Mood.

She collaborated with Lil Tjay on the tribute single Gangsta Boo in February 2023, which became her first song on the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 82. In April, she released a remix of Princess Diana with Nicki Minaj, which reached number four on the Hot 100.

In May, she released a remix of Taylor Swift's Karma featuring herself, which was a bonus track on the special editions of Swift's tenth studio album, Midnights (2022). The music video for the remix was released on May 27. In July, the deluxe version of Like..? was released, featuring five new tracks. In November, she teased an upcoming project titled Y2K!, which released the lead single Think U the Sh** (Fart) in January 2024.

