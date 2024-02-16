'She's making devil symbols': Andrew Tate Calls Out Ice Spice For Promoting Satanism During Super Bowl Appearance

Andrew Tate is a well-known figure who always seems to be surrounded by controversy. With such a massive fanbase, it's no surprise that his statements often stir up controversy.

Just recently, he found himself in the middle of another controversy when he accused American Rapper Ice Spice of promoting Satanism during her Super Bowl performance. Ice Spice appeared alongside Taylor Swift and was spotted wearing an upside-down cross.

What did Andrew Tate say about Ice Spice promoting Satanism?

Andrew Tate recently caused a stir by speaking out against American rapper Ice Spice, accusing her of promoting satanism. In his latest podcast episode, Tate discussed Ice Spice's controversial appearance at the Super Bowl 2024. He emphasized the widely circulated rumor that she wore an upside-down cross during the event.

"Did you look at her and think 'That's a demon'. Maybe you didn't but after listening to this, please pay attention. She is wearing an upside down cross. The matrix has made her famous. Nobody knows why. Certain not because of her fu***ng talent," Andrew Tate said.

Additionally, Tate also pointed out another detail about Ice Spice's Super Bowl ensemble - her sleek black Balenciaga shoes. "She is wearing Balenciaga, which are charmalistic. She is making devil symbol. What more, what kind of clues are you looking for, if those aren't the clues?" Tate concluded.

Andrew Tate took aim at Ice Spice's attire, claiming that it was promoting satanism. He pointed out that the upside-down symbol she was wearing during the Super Bowl 2024, the grandest football event, is associated with the devil. As his statement gains traction online, fans are beginning to take notice.