Taylor Swift Gets A Shout Out From Pal Ice Spice At Coachella Amid TTPD Release; See Here

Ice Spice and Taylor Swift’s friendship is the classic definition of women supporting women. At her performance at Coachella, the rapper showered Taylor with love and support who recently released her album.

Taylor Swift recently launched her 11th album titled The Tortured Poet Department. The Grammy-winning singer continues to make headlines as her album keeps climbing the charts.

Ice Spice gives a shoutout to Taylor Swift

Ice Spice is showing fans just how great friends she and Taylor Swift are. The rapper gave a shoutout to the So Long, London singer and her album. A recent video of Ice Spice performing at Coachella shows the Karma rapper sharing her spotlight with Swift. “Y’all heard Taylor’s new album yet? Shout out to Taylor Swift! My good sis,” Ice Spice asked her fans in the middle of her set.

This shoutout was in honor of Taylor's new album The Dead Poets Department. Taylor and Ice Spice have been friends ever since they collaborated on the song Karma in 2023. Ice Spice was also spotted hanging out with Taylor and her beau as the trio watched Dom Dolla perform. Ice Spice also accompanied the Eras Tour singer at the Allegiant Stadium to support Travis Kelce and his team Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL finals.

The duo was joined by Taylor’s friends Blake Lively, Keliegh Sperry, Lana Del Rey, and Ashley Avignone in the VIP section. Taylor’s boyfriend Kelce and his team ended up winning the Super Bowl LVIII.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce support Ice Spice

Taylor’s boyfriend Travis Kelce accompanied her to support Ice Spice during her Coachella performance. The pair were spotted having a good time while dancing to the rapper’s songs. In videos that surfaced online afterward, Taylor and Travis could be seen interacting with the people in the audience.

The couple was also spotted attending the Bleacher’s performance on the Coachella weekend. The band’s drummer Sean Hutchinson posted a picture of the pair smiling wide as they posed with the band. People magazine previously reported that the pair is “very happy together” and hang out with each other's friends often.

