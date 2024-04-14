Guess all the rumors were true! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were all in the news as they were spotted on the first weekend of Coachella getting all cozy. The anti-hero hitmaker and NFL player are living a fairytale love story. Ever since the news of their affair started, Swift and Kelce have instantly become a fan favorite couple and one of Hollywood’s IT couples. As Swift is on a break from her smashing Eras Tour, the singer has been spending a lot of time with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. Earlier, news came out that the dynamic couple is set to attend the Coachella music festival this year to watch their friends perform. And it’s true, as both of them were spotted grooving and dancing the night away at Coachella. Long story short, another clip of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce has been going viral, where Taylor Swift was seen introducing Travis Kelce to the crowd at Coachella as the couple waited for Ice Spice to perform, as reported by People.

Taylor Swift introduces boyfriend Travis Kelce to the crowd at Coachella as they wait for Ice Spice to perform

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend Coachella! As reported by People, the Karma singer and Kansas City Chiefs tight end were spotted mingling with concertgoers at the music and arts festival in Indio, California, on Saturday, April 13, as they saw Ice Spice, Jungle, and other guests play.

In a TikTok video shared by actress Sissy Sheridan, Swift was seen introducing Travis Kelce and greeting a few individuals as the duo stood in a large crowd waiting for Ice Spice to start her set. Another video showed the artist and sports stars interacting cheerfully with other audience members. Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, the singer was dressed casually in all black, while the NFL athlete wore a flannel shirt and blue jeans.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce vibe to the Ice Spice performance of Karma

Taylor Swift made time or used Blank Space on her schedule to see friend and collaborator Jack Antonoff perform with his band Bleachers on Saturday night at Coachella. The Eras Tour singer is currently on a two-month break from her mammoth three-plus-hour concert and has spent the majority of her time in the Los Angeles region. Swift and Kelce both took the first weekend of the Coachella music festival by storm, as they were seen attending the show together.

After supporting her friend during the Bleachers set, Swift and Kelce then moved over to support Ice Spice. In a video shared by a concertgoer, Swift and Kelce were seen dancing together during Ice Spice set with their arms in the air as Kelce stood behind his girlfriend as Ice Spice sang Swift's song Karma, which she remixed last year. Check out the video below:

The singer and rapper were also pictured together at the festival, with Ice Spice holding a bottle of water while conversing with Swift, who was wearing a Stella McCartney bag over her body. Meanwhile, the annual music and arts event in California's Coachella Valley takes place over two weekends. Tyler, the Creator, Lana Del Rey, and Doja Cat are this year's headliners. Sabrina Carpenter, who also opened Swift's Eras Tour, is among the festival's acts. Carpenter has been a close friend of Swift's since touring with her.

