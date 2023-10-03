Loki Season 2 Episode 1-4 review: Tom Hiddleston brings bigger and better sequel, Ke Huy Quan delivers promising performance; Fans in for a Marvel treat

PLOT

Loki Season 2 picks up from the event of the previous season when Sylvie kills He Who Remains and unleashes a multiverse with different branches of the timeline. The new season explores how Loki teams up with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and Oroborous (Ke Huy Quan) in the battle of souls. The only concern is that they are searching for female Loki aka Sylvie in different timelines while Miss Minutes and Ravonna Renslayer are nowhere to be found. Will Loki end the chaotic multiverse issue or will we get our hearts broken again?

What works?

Tom Hiddleston reprises his iconic role as Loki and honestly it is amazing to see him on screen again.

With Marvel struggling to keep the attention of the fans, Loki Season 2 is here to spark the hype back again like the old days. Tom Hiddleston brings with him the nostalgia of our favourite Mischief God, the one we all have been missing. The most awaited sequel introduces us to new characters like Oroborous who is information packed and here to help Loki and Mobius. There’s so much going on and so many things to fix after Sylvie stabbed He Who Remains that in the first 4 episodes, you will experience what we call ‘adrenaline rush’. With too many timelines, it is important to remember what the end goal is. TVA is in crumbles after Miss Minutes is lost and there’s no one to keep a track of events.

If you have watched Spiderverse, you are very well aware of time slipping given Miles Morales experiences it when he lands up in the wrong time line. In the same way, Loki is glitching throughout the episode, stating how he is misplaced in the multiverse. The first two episodes are engaging and will make you feel that you want more and more. The third and fourth episode opens the gates to many explanations.

It is exciting to see Tom back into action and waiting for so long feels worth it. There’s action, there’s emotions involved and best of all there exists a curiosity to see how Loki will fix everything. Given the spoiler mandate, it is difficult to dive into the details of the series that we waited for.

The first four episodes were not enough for me to actually figure out how to feel about it. Moreover, there’s many timeline jump which brings us to 80’s decor including the iconic McDonalds reference of apple pie. So, it is safe to say there’s more to explore here.

What doesn't work?

The first two episodes really tries hard to build up for something huge, it feels slow and the back and forth conversations about the same topic feels tiring. One intense scene was supposed to bring out Loki's real villanious self but somehow Marvel's habit of trying hard to add some comical element failed this time. It felt repetitive and at one point I was able to just play it in the background without missing any plot points. The other two episodes pick the pace but my hopes are high for the last two.

Star Performances

Tom Hiddleston shines in the space-time series and manages to touch the heart with his eyes. Ke Huy Quan is the best element because of how he appears to be sane and insane at the same time. His character is similar to how he is in real life, chirpy yet cute. Owen Wildson is the same guy he was back in Season 1. I waited for some character development but not any major changes was seen. Sophia Di Martino brings a new look with her and along with it a different storyline.

Loki Season 2 Episode 1-4 Final verdict

Looking at the streak of Marvel movies and series, Loki surely comes as a breather but still lacks the classic element. It has few references here and there but after watching four episodes, I hope that the last two episodes come with an unexpected twist. You can watch the series from October 6th on Disney+ Hotstar with weekly episodes.