Hope Brady and Bo Brady's fans are in for a treat! Kristian Alfonso and Peter Reckell are set to reignite the onscreen romance of their iconic Days of Our Lives characters.

According to TV Insider, the two have reportedly already begun filming a plot that will premiere in May 2025. The last time the two appeared on screen together was in April 2023.

On Thursday, September 12, Alfonso, 61, posted on Instagram Stories to confirm that the two are back on the set of the popular daytime soap opera. He wrote, "Back in the Brady Pub, hope you can join."

The two last appeared after Bo was shot by his son Shawn (Brandon Beemer), which left the elder Brady in coma. In order to record the on-air funeral for onscreen father Doug Williams (the late Bill Hayes), Alfonso made a comeback earlier this year in April.'

The announcement follows SoapHub's February statement from Michael Sluchan, EVP of Current Scripted Programming and Limited Series for NBC and Peacock, indicating that the 60th anniversary of the show would feature "exciting stories."

The romance between Bo and Hope began in 1983, when Alfonso and Reckell joined the cast of DAYS. When Hope was a teenager, she first had an unreciprocated crush on Roman, Bo's older brother. But soon, it was getting harder for Bo and Hope to deny their developing feelings for one another.

Bo and Hope got married for the first time in 1985 in a grandiose ceremony that was captured on camera while they were in England, following their victory over the Dragon, an infamous criminal.

After leaving her role in July 2020, Alfonso reappeared in Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem in 2022 as Hope. She recorded a quick appearance on Days in April for an homage to the late Bill Hayes that will air in November.

Reckell departed Days permanently in 2012; however, he has made occasional appearances in Beyond Salem since then.

