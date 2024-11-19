‘Pink Slip Is Back Together!’: Lindsay Lohan Announces Band’s Reunion In Upcoming Freaky Friday Sequel

Lindsey Lohan’s famous Disney film Freaky Friday is being remade, and the actress has announced that the band Pink Slip will be reunited. During her appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Lohan confirmed that her character Anna's beloved rock bank and Christina Vidal and Haley Hudson's characters Maddie and Peg will re-team for the sequel.

The much-awaited sequel to the 2003 comedy film will also see Lohan reuniting with her on-screen mother, Jamie Lee Curtis. The actress further revealed that she will be making music in the film again.

When host Fallon asked about the Freaky Friday sequel, Lohan gleefully announced, "Pink Slip is back together, the band! Yes!" She further revealed that the film's production concluded in August and described it as a "labor of love."

"Jamie and I, even at the table read, we were just smiling so big," she recalled. "I don't think we were acting well because we were so happy. But, the movie is funny. It's really funny," Lohan added.

In an August interview with Entertainment Weekly at Disney's D23 convention, Curtis revealed that the Mean Girls star has an emotional song that she feels could be a smash.

The Oscar winner revealed that Lohan’s song has been ringing in her ears like “one of those Star Trek earworms” ever since she performed it at the Wiltern, a theater in Los Angeles.

“I'm telling you, it's going to be a monster hit,” Curtis said. “I'm not going to tell you what it's called because we're in the middle of making it, but there are some old favorites played in this movie,” she added.

As per the previously revealed plot of the highly anticipated sequel, Anna (Lohan) is a grown-up with a teenage daughter, and their relationship is complicated. The description further teased that the movie is "freakier and funnier" than the first.

The sequel will also feature returning cast Chad Michael Murray, Mark Harmon, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rosalind Chao. The untitled Freaky Friday sequel is expected to hit the theaters in 2025.