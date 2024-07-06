'Please Stop Pitting Me': The Bachelor Nation Star Kaitlyn Bristowe Addresses Accusations Of Copying Her Ex-Boyfriend Jason Tartick’s Girlfriend

The Bachelor Nation star Kaitlyn Bristowe responded to fans accusing her of copying her ex Jason Tartick’s girlfriend, Kat Stickler, on social media.

Kaitlyn Bristowe responds to accusations of copying her ex-boyfriend's girlfriend

The drama started when Bristowe posted a photo of her niece’s braided hair shortly after Stickler shared a picture of her daughter's hair in a braid.

Bristowe wrote on her Instagram Story. “Oh Christ guys. I braided my niece’s hair and posted about it not having a f–king clue someone else did,"

She continued, “Y’all are freaking me out to post anything cuz I can’t even eat pizza anymore without someone thinking something,“I do not follow these people, I do not see their content, I do not care. Sorry to break it to you but I do not care to be copying anyone. Please calm down.”

Earlier, the 39-year-old had proudly shared a photo of her niece’s braid with the caption, “I still got it.” Stickler had also posted a picture of her daughter Mary-Katherine’s braid, writing, “I think it’s my best one yet if I do say so myself.”

Wrapping up her response and seemingly complimenting her ex’s new girlfriend, Bristowe added, “Please stop pitting me against other incredible women. None of us deserve that.”

Kaitlyn Bristowe has been previously compared to Kat Stickler in other instances

This isn’t the first time Bristowe and Stickler have been compared. Last week, Bristowe attended the same NHL game as Tartick and Stickler, where she was seen with Zac Clark, Tayshia Adams’ ex-fiancé, whom she is rumored to be dating.

In January, Bristowe denied cheating on Tartick with Clark after a cozy video of them at a New Year’s Eve party surfaced. Bristowe and Tartick shocked fans by ending their engagement in August 2023 after four years together. Despite a seemingly civil breakup, Bristowe later accused Tartick of playing the “victim” to gain sympathy.

Tartick and Stickler began dating in April and made their relationship Instagram official in June. Stickler shares her 4-year-old daughter, MK, with her ex-husband Mike Stickler, whom she divorced in 2021 after two years of marriage.

