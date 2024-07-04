Imagine Dragon's Lead Singer Dan Reynolds Reveals 'Divorce Is Really Hard'; Talks About His Ex Wife

Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons opens up about the process and learning after his divorce from singer Aja Volkman. As a separated couple, they could barely spend five months apart, but now, after over one and half years apart, the 36-year-old musician opened up to PEOPLE about how they remain one for the sake of their four children for the sake of their children.

Reynolds, after recognizing his divorce last March from his wife of 11 years, admitted that there is a lot of pain but, “Divorce is really hard, especially to a person you truly love.” Dancing with the star's partner, Volkman, they were not angry with each other after the separation because they did not cheat. However, they have effectively ensured that they remained receptive to each other in the whole one-year process.

Married at 23, Reynolds and Volkman, 44, navigated significant changes over their decade together, which included raising their four children: Eleven-year-old Arrow, Gia, 7, Coco, and 4-year-old Valentine. However, Reynolds also focuses on the fact that they remain a good team after the divorce and THEY are the ones who will always care and support the children.

Dan Reynolds opens up about divorce and healing through music

As close partners, Dan Reynolds and Aja Volkman talked about how they tried hard to be together for some time and saw several therapists. Even though he does not regret the decision of leaving each other and getting a divorce, it is rather painful because they have children. Not only the issues that they would prefer but what is preferable for their children.

“We worked hard to stay together and went through a lot of different therapists,” he says. “It’s one of those things where I know that the right decision was made, but also there’s a lot of pain still. Even when you know something’s the right decision doesn’t mean that it is an easy decision. Especially when you have kids involved. There’s a lot more at play than just the two of you and your hearts.”

Of course, the true essence of Reynolds came out in music, as always. One of the themes of the song in the Loom by Imagine Dragons is the ambivalent burst of a relationship. Music became his language in how he comprehended life issues and challenges, whether it was about his background as a Mormon or heartbreak, happiness, or sorrow. This is the only way the man can cry and let out his emotions in his unique way.

Dan Reynolds finds joy in fatherhood amidst new beginnings with Imagine Dragons

After the divorce, Dan Reynolds, besides, met the actress Minka Kelly, but he stresses that Aja Volkman is still an essential figure in his life.

He laughs and goes on to say, “[Fatherhood] is my favorite part of life. It brings me immense joy,” he says. “I count myself really lucky that I have an incredible co-parent.”

At the moment Reynolds is gearing up for the band’s biggest North American tour ever in support of the album Loom.

He said the album is more or less about the present but it analyzes the past as well as future, it describes the feeling of a new start and nothingness. “The album is really [about the] present, but it’s also looking into the past and the future, being a little fearful of what’s to come but excited — [it’s about] new beginnings,” he says.

