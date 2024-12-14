Pregnant Megan Fox is 'Stronger Than Ever' and 'Done' with Machine Gun Kelly After Split, But Plans to Co-Parent: Source

Megan Fox reportedly has every intention of co-parenting with MGK despite their latest split, which came two weeks after she announced she was expecting a baby with him on Instagram. The pair reportedly broke up while on a Thanksgiving trip to Colorado after Fox discovered suspicious text messages from a woman on the musician’s phone.

Page Six, citing a source, reported on Friday, December 13, that despite “still feeling betrayed” by the Bloody Valentine rocker, Fox is “stronger than ever and in a really good place.”

“Colson (MGK’s government name) has reached out to Megan because he deeply loves her,” the outlet’s source divulged, adding, “There was no cheating on his part but he understands he hurt her.”

The insider added that MGK (aka Machine Gun Kelly) “wants nothing more” than to get together with Fox and raise their child together. However, as far as mending their relationship goes, the tipster added that Fox is “done” with the singer-songwriter.

Page Six previously reported that the Jennifer’s Body star had trust issues with MGK because of his past behavior. She was hoping to rebuild her trust in him and was excited to grow their family together prior to their split, the publication’s source explained.

On November 11, Fox shared a picture of herself cradling her baby bump while covered in black paint or oil. She also posted a snap of a positive pregnancy test.

“Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back,” she captioned her upload, referencing a previous miscarriage she experienced with the I Think I’m Okay hitmaker.

The actress is already a mother to Noah, 11, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7, whom she shares with ex-husband Brian Austin Green. TMZ recently reported that the Beverly Hills, 90210 star, 51, is disappointed in MGK for messing things up when he is about to be a dad.

MGK, who is father to daughter Casie Baker, 15, first met Fox in 2020 while filming Midnight in the Switchgrass. They got engaged in 2022.

