Throwback: Revisiting the Last Time Megan Fox and MGK Separated ‘to Work on Their Issues’ Amid Their Recent Breakup

In March 2023, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) made headlines after taking a break in their relationship. The couple, who got engaged in January 2022, were reportedly working on their issues during their time apart.

While they have faced breakup rumors before, this marked a significant moment in their relationship. Let’s take a look back at the last time Megan Fox and MGK separated and how they navigated their challenges.

According to a source close to the couple, Megan Fox and MGK are on a break but still in contact. The source shared that their relationship has been hot and cold, with the two staying in touch but also taking some space to reflect on their issues.

Despite their engagement, the couple had yet to set a wedding date, and the insider noted that they wouldn’t be picking a venue anytime soon. “They have stalled wedding planning to work on their issues,” the source revealed. “Their relationship is pretty volatile at the moment. They are currently off but still texting each other.”

The couple’s relationship hit a rough patch in February 2023, just before the Super Bowl. Fox and MGK attended a party together in Arizona, but things took a turn when Fox flew home before MGK’s scheduled performance at the Sports Illustrated party.

An insider shared, “Megan and MGK had a big fight in Arizona. She was supposed to go to his performance at the Sports Illustrated party, but they had a fight and she canceled plans and flew out Saturday evening.” This fueled speculation that the couple might be heading for a breakup.

The breakup rumors grew stronger when Fox shared a cryptic Instagram post quoting Beyoncé’s 2016 Lemonade album. The lyrics You can taste the dishonesty / It’s all over your breath, raised eyebrows and added to the rumors that infidelity might have been involved.

However, Fox denied these claims, posting a statement on Instagram saying, “There has been no third-party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to, actual humans, DMs, AI bots, or succubus demons.”

Fox also defended MGK’s guitarist, Sophie Lloyd, after social media users accused her of having an affair with the rocker. The actress publicly praised Lloyd, commenting on one of her posts.

Despite the drama, Fox and MGK appeared to still care for each other. An insider revealed that their relationship remained complicated, with Fox unsure where things stood with MGK. The source shared that they’re still working on their relationship because their love was the real deal. They added that it’s not something that just goes away overnight.

