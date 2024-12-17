Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Share 2024 Holiday Card Featuring Rare Photo Of Kids Archie And Lilibet; See It HERE

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have officially embraced the holiday season by sending out their 2024 "Happy Holidays" card on Monday, December 16. This year's card is extra special, as it features their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, alongside the couple.

Harry and Meghan unveiled the card with six highlights from over the year in the six-picture greeting. The photo featuring Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3, shows their two children from behind as they run toward their parents. The exiled royal couple are keen to keep their children out of the spotlight, so Archie and Lilibet haven’t been pictured in public in recent years.

In the published Christmas greeting postcard, Lilibet is snapped in a summer dress, confirming Harry’s previous claim that she inherited her patriarchal ancestor’s red hair color. Her older brother, Archie, is seen in a khaki jumper and jeans.

Additional images on the festive card included photos from Harry and Meghan's August trip to Colombia and their most recent trip to Nigeria.

The Sussexes included a message on the Christmas card, which read: “On behalf of the office of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Archewell Productions, and Archewell Foundation, we wish you a very Happy Holiday Season and a joyful New Year.”

From the formal pictures on the card, save for one family picture of Harry and Meghan with their kids, and the professional tone of the message, it’s evident that the card is intended for professional use by the couple and their team. The Sussexes are expected to send a separate card to their close family and friends, which will remain private.

Archie and Lilibet were previously featured in Harry and Meghan’s 2021 Christmas card. The kids were then aged two and seven months. They were last pictured when they appeared in the couple’s docuseries Harry & Meghan, which was released on Netflix in 2022.

Last week, Harry extended Christmas greetings to bereaved military children, telling them it’s okay to feel a mix of emotions during the cheerful holiday season.

Wearing a Santa hat, he joined 280 young people for a virtual festive party hosted by the charity Scotty’s Little Soldiers on Tuesday. Taking part in a Q&A session, the Spare author shared a special message, expressing support for the orphaned kids, saying, “Some people will be celebrating and happy, other people will feel reflective, some people will be sad, and maybe you’ll experience every single one of these emotions, and that’s absolutely fine.”

“Remember you’ve got each other, you’ve got Scotty’s, and you’ve got the people that love you,” he added.

In a November interview with Marie Claire, Meghan Markle shared her perspective on spending Christmas with her kids. The Suits alum candidly divulged that the holiday season at their home keeps getting better each year, with her children now entering the inquisitive stages of their lives. They actively participate in festive traditions and offer their honest opinions on matters that interest them, she noted.

