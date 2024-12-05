Prince Harry Addresses Meghan Markle Separation Rumors at NYT Event: 'We’ve Apparently Divorced Maybe...'

Prince Harry brought his classic humor to The New York Times 2024 DealBook Summit on Wednesday, December 4. He attended the event sans Meghan Markle to express his thoughts on mainstream media, misinformation, and efforts to make the virtual world safer.

The Duke of Sussex was interviewed by NYT columnist and DealBook founder Andrew Ross Sorkin, who asked about his approach to intrusive news articles concerning his personal life with his wife and children.

Subtly acknowledging that people might be wondering why the Prince was attending events on a different coast than his Princess (Markle had a planned solo event in California the same day), Sorkin remarked, “People are fascinated by everything you’re doing all the time.” Taking the observation in stride, Harry clarified that he is not divorcing his wife, if that’s what people are speculating.

“Apparently, we’ve bought or moved house 10, 12 times. We’ve apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it’s just like, what?” Harry said with a laugh. He emphasized, however, that the constant intrigue in his and Markle’s personal lives is “definitely not a good thing.”

Harry quipped that it’s hard to keep up with the fantasy stories about him and his wife sometimes, so the best way to handle it—his preferred method—is to ignore it. He added that he even feels sorry for trolls when their excitement over rumors of his divorce is quashed.

Acknowledging the attention he garners, Prince Harry noted that he was certain everything he said at the summit would somehow be spun against him and might even get Sorkin into trouble. Initially apologizing for any potential trolling Sorkin might face, Harry joked, “But you did invite me, so it’s not my fault.”

Speaking about his life in the U.S. following his exit from the royal family and Britain, Prince Harry shared that he is completely content raising his children in the States, as it allows them to enjoy regular activities like normal people—something he believes wouldn’t have been possible in his home country.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been residing in California since 2021, when they announced they were stepping down from active royal duties. The couple are parents to son Prince Archie, 5, and daughter Princess Lilibet, 3.

While Harry was in New York, Markle attended the 2024 Paley Honors Fall Gala in Beverly Hills. She helped celebrate Tyler Perry, who is Princess Lili’s godfather, as he received The Paley Honors Award, the highest accolade from The Paley Center for Media.

