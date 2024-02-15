Usher And Jenn Goicoechea Share Photos Of Their Private Super Bowl Wedding Ceremony; See Here

After Usher made headlines for performing at Super Bowl 2024 alongside Alicia Keys, the singer decided to break a bigger news to us. The 45-year-old is fully in love as he marries his long time girlfriend Jennifer G, in an intricate ceremony that now declares them man and wife. The couple had limited but happy people who made their wedding special. How was their beautiful reunion? Take a look.

Did Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea get married?

ALSO READ: Did Usher And Jennifer Goicoechea Get Married During Super Bowl Weekend? Report

Yes. Usher married his girlfriend, 40-year-old Jenn, who looked like a queen in her wedding outfit. The wedding happened in Vegas, at The Fast Lane’s drive-thru tunnel. A representative of Usher spoke to People and said, "We can confirm that Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea took the next step in their relationship and did get married on Sunday night in Las Vegas surrounded by close friends and family.” The representative also added, "They both look forward to continuing to raise their children together surrounded by love and thank everyone for the well wishes."

The wedding location was breathtaking. It had red peonies, white roses and more. It also had a lovestruck Usher putting the same red flower on his lapel. The couple has worn a unique white combination of clothes. Usher, is already known for his unique sense of fashion, and has pulled off a white fur coat. When Usher was interviewed, he spoke about Jennifer. The R&B singer said, "Listen, when you find someone that you know is a great partner, of course it is an honor and a pleasure to be able to share life with someone who wants to share it with you.” He also added, "I really do feel like I have an amazing partner that I respect." The ceremony happened on February 11, 2024 amongst close friends and family. Usher’s mother-Jonetta Patton was the witness, as per marriage certificate obtained by TMZ.

Advertisement

What did the President of Vegas Weddings say on Usher getting married?

Willis-Williams, the president of Vegas Weddings, told TMZ, “Congratulations to the newlyweds! What a great game and Usher’s performance was phenomenal! We were beyond thrilled to host in this epic day for Usher and his new wife. As much as we love, love, this is the couple’s news to share any further details on. We’ll always be fans of Usher! Yeah!” The couple has been dating since 2019 and have two children. As we wish the two a happy married life, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more details.

ALSO READ: Who Is Usher's Girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea? Everything To Know About Her As Rapper Allegedly Obtains Marriage License In Vegas