Rachael Kirkconnell Recounts on Finding Out About Matt James’ Breakup Post; ‘Says ‘I’m Freaking Out Because..’

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell’s breakup truly shocked everyone. Now, while recounting about the same, Kirkconnell expressed that the split came “out of nowhere” when she appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast, per Us Weekly.

She told the host of the podcast, Alex Coppeer that it's “different” each day and that she was doing fine. The reality show star said that for her some days were “better than others” and also expressed one day experiencing the feeling of empowerment and having that excitement to be on her own and the next day she can barely leave her bed, missing him and being “sad” over everything.

For the unversed, on January 16, James shared a post on social media, announcing their breakup. He also tagged Kirkconnell in that post.

While reflecting on it, the reality star shared that the post came three hours after James ended it with Kirkconnell on their getaway to Tokyo, per the US Weekly.

She shared, “We’re literally getting ready to take off and my phone blows up. It’s one of my best friends and it says, ‘Rach,’ with a bunch of question marks.”

Reflecting on the same, the reality show star told the host that she saw the post as the plane took off and she did not have any service for the next 12 hours. Kirkconnell recalled that she freaked out as she had gotten broken up with and a few hours later the entire world saw that while she was still attempting to “process it.”

She told Cooper about being totally shocked adding, “So then knowing like the whole world is seeing this. I’m like, ‘This is so crazy. I can’t even wrap my mind around this right now,’ and I think that’s why I didn’t say anything”

She expressed that the reason why she had not yet made a statement about it is because she is “processing this just like everyone else is."