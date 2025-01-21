What to Watch on Peacock: 6 Best Horror Movies To Stream For A Scary Movie Night

Horror movies offer thrills all year round, whether you’re looking for chills on a warm afternoon or a spine-tingling experience on a cold night.

Peacock has a fantastic selection of terrifying films for your next movie night. From psychological thrillers to cult classics, these six picks will keep you on the edge of your seat.

1. Braid (2018)

If you’re in the mood for a visually intense experience, Braid is a must-watch. Set in a decaying mansion, this psychological thriller follows two women on the run who seek refuge with a childhood friend. The trio plays a deadly game of make-believe to settle their debts, leading to a nightmarish journey.

Braid is a colorful, mind-bending film that will remind you of the psychedelic visuals in Enter the Void (2009). It’s a disturbing, cerebral ride that challenges the boundaries of traditional horror.

2. The Endless (2017)

The Endless blends sci-fi and horror in a unique and unsettling way. The film follows two brothers who return to a UFO death cult they once escaped.

They are drawn back to Camp Arcadia after receiving a cryptic message. As they try to uncover the truth, they find themselves surrounded by increasingly strange events.

3. The House of the Devil (2009)

Ti West’s The House of the Devil is a modern homage to the slow-burn horror films of the '80s. Set during a lunar eclipse, it follows Sarah, a college student who unknowingly accepts a babysitting job that leads her to a terrifying experience. Shot on gritty 16mm film and featuring '80s-style opening credits, the film captures the atmosphere of the era.

4. The Invitation (2015)

The Invitation offers a disturbing look into grief, manipulation, and the power of groupthink. Will, still reeling from the death of his son, attends a dinner party hosted by his ex-wife, Eden, and her new husband.

What starts as a seemingly normal evening soon takes a dark turn, leading to a nightmarish ordeal. Directed by Karyn Kusama, The Invitation explores existential horror with subtlety and intelligence.

5. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974)

Tobe Hooper’s The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is a timeless classic that revolutionized the slasher genre. The film follows a group of friends who become victims of a sadistic family in rural Texas, with the terrifying Leatherface at the center.

Armed with a chainsaw and a mask made of human skin, Leatherface creates a level of fear that remains unmatched. Despite its low budget and lack of gore, the film's shocking violence left a lasting impact on the horror genre.

6. The Exorcist III (1990)

The third installment of The Exorcist franchise, The Exorcist III, is a surprising and effective continuation of the iconic horror series. This film follows a police detective investigating a series of murders that mirror the signature of the Gemini Killer, a murderer who died 15 years earlier.

Adapted from the novel by Exorcist author William Peter Blatty, The Exorcist III avoids the typical pitfalls of sequels and instead stands as a chilling, campy classic.

