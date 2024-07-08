‘Racism Still Exists’: Jenny Tran On Facing Criticism After She Was Announced As The First Asian Bachelorette

In a new interview with People, Jenny Tran who will be The Bachelorette in the upcoming season shared about her experience when her announcement was rolled out. She details how she faced criticism for being announced as the first Asian Bachelorette on the show. Read ahead and learn about her experience.

Jenny Tran on facing racism

Tran said in an interview that the audience reaction had been mixed after the announcement was rolled out. She stated, “I won't say that it's all been positive because racism still exists.”

Tran further revealed that she got many hate messages but with that, there have been many people who also have been grateful to see someone like her on their screen.

She expressed her gratitude and felt honored to be able to represent people because she never experienced such representation herself. Tran shared that she is becoming a “role model” that she always wanted to see as a little girl.

The Bachelorette added that it has been tough for her. While expanding on the hate messages she received, Tran said that when she was announced, she quickly left for filming. She did not have her phone during that entire period, so she had no idea what the reactions were until she returned from the “amazing experience.”

She continued, “I was so excited and so hopeful, and then I go online and read a bajillion people's opinions on everything. That was really disappointing.”

Jenny Tran second-guessed her decision to do The Bachelorette

While recalling the hate she received, Tran asked herself if she deserved it. She expressed that it was hard for her to see all of that, but she continues to stay thankful.

Talking with the outlet, Tran said that she is honored to be the first Asian American lead. She added that she knows she is inspiring many people to embrace their differences.

Tran thinks that her story lies in the fact that she has always felt different her whole life. She hopes the audience can see that you should not want to be “normal” but rather “embrace what makes you You.”

Further in the interview, while discussing the upcoming season of the show, she revealed that she is very happy with the way everything has turned out. Tran added that when she was on the show, she learned so much about herself and what she wanted in a relationship.

Jenny Tran also appeared in Joey Graziadei’s The Bachelor season but was eliminated during the seventh week.

The upcoming season of The Bachelorette airs on July 8 (Monday) at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

