Tayshia Adams subtly reacts to dating rumors between ex Zac Clark and Kaitlyn Bristowe; here's what she had to say

Did Tayshia Adams subtly respond to dating rumors between her ex Zac Clark and Kaitlyn Bristowe? Fans believe so and here's why!

Tayshia took to her Instagram to post pictures of herself sunbathing on the beach in Orange County, California on January 4.

The former Bachelorette who looked stunning in a coral bikini captioned the post, “Did someone say something?!??”

Fans were quick to assume the caption was a reference to Kaitlyn Bristowe, also a former Bachelorette, shutting down romance rumors with Adams’ ex Zac Clark.

Zac Clark and Tayshia Adams got engaged on season 16 of The Bachelorette in 2020 but parted ways in December 2021.

Romance rumors about Kaitlyn and Zac spiraled after the duo were seen spending New Year together.

Here's what we know about the latest controversy that is keeping the Bachelor Nation busy these days.

Are Kaitlyn Bristowe and Zac Clark dating? Tayshia couldn't care less!

Tayshia who was engaged to Zac Clark but later parted ways is now dating former Summer House star Luke Gulbranson.

She recently posted a photo dump on Instagram of herself spending time on the beach. Tayshia raised temperatures with her hot bikini-clad pictures but what caught fans’ attention was her caption for the post.

“Did someone say something?” she queried which fans believe was a response to romance rumors between her ex Zac and her former co-host Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Bristowe and Zac reportedly spent New Year together on January 1, videos of which widely circulated on the internet and sparked romance rumors between the two.

Kaitlyn quashed romance rumors between her and Clark

As the romance speculations between Kaitlyn and Zac ignited, people also pondered over the timeline of their relationship. Some even wondered if they were involved before Bristowe’s and Tartick’s breakup which happened in August 2023.

The former Bachelorette took to her Instagram to present clarifications.

“You think by now I’d be used to the hate. I’m not. Your words hurt. Your shaming hurts. Part of me feels a little sad and honestly embarrassed for you guys because this shouldn't be how you spend day 1 of a new year,” she wrote via her Instagram story.

Adding on, she said, “You should not be this invested in someone you don't even know or respect. It's actually scary, and I know looking inward might be even scary for you. But the bullying is next level. You are allowed to have opinions as feelings. But you don't even know the truth.”

Addressing her viral videos with Zac Clark, she wrote, “I did not kill someone. I had a party with some of my favorite people. Shame. On. YOU. Not me.”

She responded to a separate Instagram post where she claimed she did not cheat in her last relationship. “Here to say that there was never an ounce of cheating and I will not stand for this rumor. Y'all are NASTY in here. Anywho. Swear on my dogs lives. No cheating went on. So we can put that to rest” she said.

Zac Clark has meanwhile remained eerily silent on the matter.

Never a dull day in Bachelor Nation we must say.

