The Bachelors and The Bachelorettes: Which couples are still together in 2023?

With the Bachelor's season finale having just aired, it's time to look back at all of the Bachelor Nation couples who have remained together.

The Bachelor and Bachelorette franchises haven't had the best success rates in terms of couples remaining together after the finale, but as of 2023, nine out of 47 couples are still together, including the one that just formed.

Head count on how many seasons have been aired and all the other details:

There have been 27 seasons of The Bachelor, with five couples still together.

The Bachelorette has had 19 seasons (plus one with two leads), and four couples are still together today.

The two franchises have a combined success rate of 19%.

When Bachelor in Paradise is included, the number of couples who are still together is nearly double that of Bachelor Nation.

1. Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar

Zach Shallcross proposed to Kaity Biggar during the season 27 finale of The Bachelor, which aired on March 27, 2023.

2. Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnel

Rachael Kirkconnell was chosen as the winner of Matt James' season of The Bachelor, which concluded in March 2021.

3. Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham

Arie proposed to Becca Kufrin at the end of The Bachelor season 22, but they split up weeks later. He eventually reconnected with runner-up, Lauren Burnham, and proposed to her during the After the Final Rose special.

In May 2019, they welcomed their first child, a daughter. They had twins in June 2021.

4. Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo

Rachel Lindsay proposed to Bryan Abasolo during The Bachelorette's season 13 finale in August 2017. They married in August of this year and currently reside in Los Angeles.

5. JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers

JoJo proposed to Jordan on The Bachelorette's season 12 finale in 2016. They are still together, and their wedding took place in 2022.

6. Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried

Fans were offended when Desiree was dumped by Sean Lowe early in the season, so she became the Bachelorette for season nine. Chris was her love, and they married in January 2015. In October 2016, they welcomed a son named Asher, and in 2019, they welcomed a son named Zander.

7. Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici

Sean was the season 17 bachelor and was well-known for being a born-again virgin. He chose Catherine as his final love, and they married in January 2014 in a live television special.

In July 2016, they welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Samuel. In May 2018, their second child, a son named Isaiah, was born. In April 2020, their third child, a daughter named Mia, was born.

8. Jason Mesnick and Molly Malaney

Jason was the Bachelor for season 13 and famously gave his final rose to Melissa Rycroft before breaking up with her on the reunion special and confessing his feelings for the runner-up, Molly. They married in February 2010 and welcomed their first child, Riley Anne, in March 2013.

9. Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter

Trista was the first woman to be a bachelorette after finishing second on The Bachelor's first season. She surprised the audience by choosing Ryan at the end, and their wedding aired on television in December 2003.

