Rachel Lindsay Opens Up About Feeling ‘Weirded Out’ And ‘Scared’ Following Proposal From Ex Bryan Abasolo

Sometimes looking back at life's special moments can be quite an experience. Whether bitter or sweet, each moment in life holds its meaning, just as it did for Rachel Lindsay. She recalls the early days of her engagement to her now-ex Bryan Abasolo, saying she felt “weirded out” and “scared” after saying yes to the big question that Abasolo popped on Season 13 of The Bachelorette.

“I was very quiet on the way home. I was weirded out,” Lindsay said on the latest episode of Curtis Stone’s Getting Grilled podcast. She admitted that she didn’t think she would actually tie the knot.

“I was scared,” she continued. “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, now I have to tell my parents that I got engaged,’ because when I left to go do The Bachelor [ette], I was like, ‘Don’t worry, I’m not going to fall for any of these men,’ and I did, so I was so terrified to tell them.”

Lindsay further said that she and Abasolo were able to connect over shared interests, but that on the show, she was terrified because, at the end of the day, the cameras shut down and one was actually facing reality.

“After that first night, I was like, there’s potential here, but I still was like, ‘There’s no way I’m gonna marry this person,’” she added.

Advertisement

After their 2017 engagement, Abasolo and Lindsay exchanged vows in Mexico in August 2019. The couple was married for five years before Abasolo filed for divorce in January 2024, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason.

Abasolo also asked the court for $16,000 per month in spousal support but was awarded two monthly payments totaling $13,257 by a judge.

Coming to the present day, all is not quite well between the two, Last week, Abasolo filed another set of court documents telling a judge that Lindsay referred to him as a “leech” after she electronically transferred the funds over to him.

“From day one, I have been committed to working cooperatively with Rachel and her professionals to amicably resolve this case,” the reality star stated in his filing, according to Page Six.

However, he stated that Lindsay continues to come up with a false narrative and persists in court investigations, which has only made the whole divorce process complicated and turbulent.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Rachel Lindsay Reflects On Her Divorce With Bryan Abasolo; Claims That She Knew The Moment She Was ‘Done’

Bachelorette Alumn Rachel Lindsay Claims She Found Out About Bryan Abasolo Filing For Divorce Via Text; Details Here