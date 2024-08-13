Who Is Grant Ellis? All We Know About Former Bachelorette Star As He Is Named Lead Of The Bachelor Season 29

A lot of new developments are happening with Bachelor Season 29. While Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette hasn’t ended yet, ABC announced on August 12 that the handsome Grant Ellis, who appeared on 26-year-old Tran's season, will step in as the lead for The Bachelor Season 29.

Grant Ellis will be taking over from the latest Bachelor, Joey Graziadei, who ended his season engaged to Kelsey Anderson. Ellis, a day trader, will be the franchise's second Black Bachelor, with Matt James being the first.

The news comes after Tran eliminated Ellis, Spencer Conley, and Sam McKinley in the August 12 episode of The Bachelorette.

Grant Ellis happens to be a 30-year-old day trader living in Houston. Grant will be the second Black man to lead The Bachelor since the show's debut in 2002. Matt James, who was cast in June 2020, was the first Black Bachelor. Grant's season is expected to premiere in January 2025 on ABC.

According to USA Today, the former college basketball player for New York's Iona University and Albertus Magnus College in Connecticut was described in his "Bachelorette" bio as "a mama's boy who loves poetry and reading." He also "loves watching the Lakers, going bowling, and singing his heart out at karaoke."

In the popular show’s season 5, Grant’s patience was rewarded with a long-awaited one-on-one date with Jenn. He also opened up about his father’s addiction, something he only learned about later in life.

In his introductory video, Grant mentioned playing basketball since he was 8. After playing for Iona University and Albertus Magnus College, he took his skills abroad, but an unexpected injury ended his sports career.

We can’t wait to see if Ellis finds love as The Bachelor. The Golden Bachelorette premieres September 18, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

