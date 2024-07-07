Bachelor Alum Sarah Herron Welcomes Twin Girls 7.5 Weeks Early With Husband Dylan Brown; DEETS

Bachelor Alum Sarah Herron has welcomed premature twins with her husband Dylan Brown. While the arrival was quite earlier than expected, the couple seemed overjoyed as she announced they welcomed the twin girls " a whopping 7.5 weeks early" in an emotional post on Instagram on July 6, 2024. She also revealed the girls' sweet names and shared footage of herself and Brown with the newborns in the hospital.

"World, meet Everette Rae & Colette Rose (Evy & Coco) born July 1st, 2024. Fraternal twin sisters, our little 32-weekers took us all by surprise a whopping 7.5 weeks early." she wrote. She also added that she is grateful for all the love, care, and prayers she received from the medical team and merely gushed over their arrival as a newbie mother.

Sarah Herron announced she was pregnant in January 2024

In January, Sarah Herron announced that she is pregnant by sharing a photo of an ultrasound on Instagram. Herron then reflected on her first ultrasound, revealing that she initially believed she was having triplets.

As excited as Herron sounded throughout her pregnancy as a soon-to-be mom, she showed another close-up of her ultrasound that labeled the twins as "Baby A" and "Baby B" and expressed her gratitude for Brown, writing, "He's very chipper as always."

Furthermore, she revealed that twin pregnancy is harder than a normal pregnancy and it surely gets super difficult to sleep. However, she also admitted that she loved every bit of her journey.

Sarah Herron has spoken about her difficulties in conceiving quite openly

Herron and Brown, who first met in 2017, have been honest about their fertility journey, IVF treatment, and the sad death of their son Oliver, who was born at 24 weeks in Jan. 2023 and passed away in June 2024.

Since then, Herron has been vocal on her Instagram about her experience being pregnant, expressing that it's been difficult having experienced infertility and being pregnant.

According to Bachelor Nation, previously, Herron spoke about infertility on the occasion of National Infertility Awareness Week with a new video. The star further shared how she wants people to participate this week to lessen the stigma and normalize it,

Sarah Herron featured on Season 17 of The Bachelor, and she returned to the screens for Seasons 1 and 3 of Bachelor in Paradise.

