‘Really Special To Us’: Halsey Spills Beans On Avan Jogia's 'Sweet' Proposal In Barcelona

Halsey is happily engaged and can’t stop gushing bout it! The singer who recently announced her engagement with actor, Avan Jogia appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast on October 30 and shared details of her romantic proposal. The Without Me singer’s beau popped the question during their Barcelona trip.

“It’s kind of like where we first started hanging out, so it’s really special to us,” she told podcast host Alex Cooper. Although she was unsure whether she was ready to tie the knot yet, the proposal made her rethink the decision because Jogia according to her is “the most amazing, smartest, hottest, nicest person” she’s ever met.

"It was really sweet,” she said. However, after the romantic moment of their lives, Jogia headed off for a six-month shoot in Canada. “We haven’t really had like the chance to be like ‘engaged,’ but he’s coming home, and I think we’re gonna get to have our time then,” Halsey added. Earlier, the singer-songwriter who goes by she/they pronouns said she wasn’t interested in marriage.

When Cooper asked what changed, Halsey simply replied “Avan.” She never understood the association of marriage with love. “I was like, well, if you love each other, then just be together...I didn't understand it,” she said. But with Jogia she felt “something and knew she’d like to marry him.

Advertisement

"I love him in such a way that I feel like we would be just as fine if we didn't [get married]. But something about that makes me wanna do it more," Halsey explained. The couple were first linked together in September 2023 when they were spotted kissing in Los Angeles. Around a month later she made their relationship Instagram official.

The Colors singer confirmed their engagement on X (formally Twitter). "There was just like, this warmth and this like light just emanating off of him," she told Cooper. And the light seemed so tempting and alluring that she wanted to peek inside to explore more.