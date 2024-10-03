Reese Witherspoon Announces Exciting New Collaboration That Is Set to Thrill Fans, Literally

Reese Witherspoon is making a career transition. The Legally Blonde actress took to her Instagram on Wednesday, October 2, to announce she’s co-writing a book with a famous name in the crime thriller genre, and that the volume will be out next fall.

Witherspoon, who, besides acting, has already tackled producing TV shows and movies and creating a fashion line with Draper James, is collaborating with Harlan Coben for her next endeavor. The author is known for The Innocent, Fool Me Once, and The Woods and Shelter.

The actress’s friend Gwyneth Paltrow loved the idea, though she felt a little betrayed, as she commented: “Wait, WHAT? How were we just texting and you said NOTHING about this?!?”

Mindy Kaling added: “What!!! REESE WHAT A FLEX YOU MULTI-HYPHE!!!!”

Padma Lakshmi of Top Chef said: “Wow!!!! So exciting. Can’t wait to read it.”

The novel is yet to be named.

Witherspoon posed with her co-author for the announcement. The movie star wore a blue button-down shirt, while Coben sported a green blazer and matching glasses, as both smiled seemingly on an NYC rooftop.

“I’m beyond excited to share that I’m co-writing my very first thriller with #1 bestselling author @harlancoben!” Witherspoon wrote. “As a massive fan of Harlan’s work, I can’t believe he agreed to co-author a novel with me.”

“I’m either the most persuasive person alive, or the idea of this book is just TOO good! Maybe both?? I honestly can’t wait for you all to read it! Pre-order now at the link in my bio,” she added.

Harlan expressed his enthusiasm by commenting: “Here we go, partner!!”

He told the AP about the duo’s upcoming and now much-anticipated effort: “When we began discussing her idea, there was no turning back. Collaborating with Reese has been a pure joy and so creatively rewarding. I could not be more excited about putting this novel out into the world.”

Witherspoon is a known book enthusiast thanks to her very successful and influential book club, established under her media company Hello Sunshine. The club is recognized for boosting the careers of female authors like Megan Miranda, Celeste Ng, and more. The actress recently announced Lauren Ling Brown’s Society of Lies as her October book club pick.

