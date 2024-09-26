Reese Witherspoon Is Casting For High School Version Of Elle Woods To Star In Legally Blonde Prequel; Here's How You Can Apply

Reese Witherspoon is sharing an exciting update about the upcoming Legally Blonde project in development at Amazon Prime. On September 25, the actress dropped an Instagram post announcing that she is looking for a fresh face to play the younger version of Elle Woods, the character she portrayed in the original early 2000s films.

“Our search for the high school version of Elle Woods is officially ON!” Witherspoon wrote on the aforementioned social media platform. “With our friends at @primevideo, we’re making the casting process totally OPEN, so you can submit your auditions at the link in my bio. I’m SO excited to see all your fabulous takes on everyone’s favorite Gemini vegetarian.”

The prequel to Legally Blonde was officially ordered at Prime Video in May and is currently titled Elle. The logline for the series details that it will follow “Elle Woods in high school as we learn about the life experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman we came to know and love in the first Legally Blonde film.”

The series comes from creator Laura Kittrell, who will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Witherspoon will also executive produce alongside Lauren Neustadter via Hello Sunshine. Lauren Kisilevsky and Marc Platt will also serve as EPs, while Amazon MGM Studios will produce.

Witherspoon starred in the original Legally Blonde, released in 2001, which was a smash hit, grossing $140 million at the global box office. The sequel was released in 2003, followed by the straight-to-video film Legally Blondes in 2009, where Witherspoon acted as a producer rather than a star. A musical adaptation premiered on Broadway in 2007.

While discussing the return of Elle Woods on screen, fans are suggesting that someone close to Witherspoon should be cast for the open role. “Just give your daughter the role. She’s your younger version,” one fan commented on Witherspoon’s Instagram post. Another user echoed similar sentiments, writing, “I mean... I feel like it has to be your daughter.” A third person went a step further, assuring the actress and producer that they’d make an exception to nepotism just this once.

For those who may not know, Witherspoon’s daughter, Ava Phillippe, 25, is not an actress but a model. However, we’re sure she has abundant acting talent, given that both her parents are screen personalities. She also eerily resembles her mom.

Only time will tell if Ava decides to step into her mom’s shoes to play this iconic character.

