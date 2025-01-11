Reese Witherspoon Supports Natalie Portman Through Heartbreaking Divorce From Benjamin Millepied; Source

Reese Witherspoon has reportedly been a supportive friend to Natalie Portman who had been navigating her life after her trying divorce from husband of 11 years, Benjamin Millepied, finalized in 2024.

According to a new report from Life & Style, for years, the two veteran actresses have been very close buddies, but this bond grew stronger with the battles each of them has had in her personal life.

A close friend of Portman confided that Reese has been more supportive, nudging Natalie out of her shell and leaning into their friendship. Despite Portman's occasional bouts of self-pity over the cutthroat nature of Hollywood and not being able to hold onto something meaningful, Witherspoon has been doing all she can to build a strong bond with her.

The source told the outlet, "You sometimes hear Natalie make these remarks about how hard it is to create lasting friendships in Hollywood and how competitive being a leading lady in your forties can be."

"It’s a bit self-pitying though, because Natalie has made a lot of actress friends over the years, and especially in the last five years, Reese has been someone putting in work to coax Natalie out of her shell a little bit, just because they have so much in common," the source added.

This closeness became apparent when Portman shared a birthday post in June thanking her friends for being such pillars of support and the Legally Blonde actress commented on it, "Happy Birthday, you incredible diamond of a human! I love you."

Natalie Portman married Benjamin Millepied over a decade ago. The couple who share their son Aleph and daughter Amalia, announced that they were separating in May 2023 due to his infidelity. Their divorce was finalized in February 2024. Meanwhile, Reese Witherspoon also split from her husband Jim Toth in March 2023.

