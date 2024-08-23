Natalie Portman, Michelle Williams, Sebastian Stan To Receive Awards at the 50th Deauville American Film Festival

Natalie Portman, Michelle Williams, and Sebastian Stan are set to be celebrated at the 50th Deauville American Film Festival in Normandy, France. Portman and Williams, who have distinguished career records, will be honored with the Deauville Talent Award, while Stan will receive the Hollywood Rising Star Award.

Portman, who received a Golden Globe nomination for May December by Todd Haynes (2023), is renowned for her powerful and nuanced performances. She was unable to attend last year’s homage due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, during which she was also feted. Portman has won an Oscar for Black Swan and received nominations for Jackie as well as Closer. The Deauville American Film Festival stated, "Portman has always taken on demanding roles [...] She has proven throughout her career that she can play all kinds of characters with depth and accuracy."

Sebastian Stan is known for playing daring characters, from The Winter Soldier in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to Donald Trump. He recently portrayed a young Donald Trump on The Apprentice, which was shown at Cannes. Additionally, he received the Silver Bear at Berlinale for the film titled A Different Man. The festival underscored his "talent and audacity" as it prepares to present Stan with the Hollywood Rising Star Award.

Michelle Williams will also receive a tribute to her career, which has been studded with five Oscar nominations, including one most recently for The Fabelmans. Her magical performances include Blue Valentine, Wendy and Lucy, My Week with Marilyn, and Manchester by the Sea, among others. The film festival hailed her for her admirable creative freedom. According to Variety, they stated, "From Wim Wenders to Martin Scorsese, from Todd Haynes to Steven Spielberg via Kelly Reichardt, [Michelle Williams] stands out as one of the most emblematic contemporary actresses with a magnetic gesture, as intense as it is delicate."

Daisy Ridley will also receive this year’s Hollywood Rising Star Award. Past winners of the same honor include Emilia Clarke, Ana de Armas, Paul Dano, Robert Pattinson, Ryan Gosling, and Jessica Chastain, among others. In addition to this, Palme d’Or-winning filmmaker Sean Baker, whose film Anora (2019), previously unseen in France, will be screened alongside four other films. The festival’s guest of honor on the opening night is Michael Douglas, who will be celebrated on September 6th, and James Gray will give a master class on September 9th.

