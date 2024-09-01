Reese Witherspoon’s Son In Talks To Make Feature Film Debut Alongside Liam Neeson In THIS Graphic Novel Adaptation

Hollywood is about to witness a fresh new pair on screen that might give the audience their new favorite! Deacon Phillippe, the son of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, is in talks to make his feature-length film debut alongside Liam Neeson.

On Aug. 30, Deadline reported that Deacon may be roped into a brand-new heist film alongside Neeson, titled 4 Kids Walk into a Bank. Exciting, right? Well, the movie will also feature Talia Ryder, Noah Jupe, Whitney Peak, and Jack Dylan Grazer, according to the outlet.

The flick is based on Matthew Rosenberg and Tyler Boss' graphic novel of the same name and is set to be directed by Frankie Shaw as a "dark heist comedy."

According to a synopsis from Deadline, Neeson will play ex-bank robber Danny, whose teenage granddaughter Paige (Ryder) is his most cherished person. When she overhears that his former gang is pulling him back in for one more score to pay a debt, she comes up with the only logical solution:

She enlists her three ride-or-die best friends to rob the bank the day before, so he wouldn’t have to. This isn't Deacon's first foray into the industry. Last year, the college student announced that he was releasing his debut album, called A New Earth.

The 12-track album debuted in April 2023, during Deacon's first year studying music at New York University. Moreover, the youngster's mom was also keen to let her son venture into acting.

The series creator, Mindy Kaling, previously told Entertainment Tonight about Deacon Phillippe: "He's so super talented, obviously really handsome, but here's this kid who's been raised by two very successful actors, and he wanted to learn."

Other than this debut film and the upcoming project mentioned above, in July 2022, Netflix announced that Deacon was joining the third season of Never Have I Ever, where he played Parker, a member of lead Devi Vishwakumar’s (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) rival debate team.

What do you think about Deacon and Liam Neeson coming together on screen? Do you think they will be able to leave a mark, or will it just be too much hotness for the audience to witness in one frame? Let us know!

