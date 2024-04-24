EXCLUSIVE: Sendhil Ramamurthy opens up on Do Aur Do Pyaar’s box office; calls Never Have I Ever's experience ‘pure joy’

Sendhil Ramamurthy is currently basking in the praise for his character Vikram in the recently released film Do Aur Do Pyaar. Directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, the rom-com also features Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Ileana D’Cruz.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Sendhil opened up about the box office performance of the film. He also shared his experience on the American series Never Have I Ever.

Sendhil Ramamurthy on the box office performance of Do Aur Do Pyaar

In the exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Sendhil Ramamurthy reflected on how the positive reviews garnered by Do Aur Do Pyaar have not transpired into collections. Speaking on whether numbers bother him as an actor, he shared, “I mean, you always want people to see the film, right? Because at the end of the day, there is a business aspect to everything, and people have put up money, and you want them to make their money back so that hopefully you get to make another film.”

Expressing his belief about Do Aur Do Pyaar, Sendhil stated, “But I think that especially with a film like this, which may not be the typical fare at the cinema, word of mouth is so important. I feel like this is a film that's gonna keep growing. I don't think that we've come close to seeing what the film is capable of.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Talking about his expectations, he said, “In my head, I never thought this was gonna be some major blowup on the first weekend. I felt like it was gonna be a long game; it was gonna be more of a marathon than a sprint.”

Sharing the reactions of his fellow cast members to the audience’s reviews, Sendhil mentioned, “It’s been so humbling to read a lot of the reviews. The way people responded to it has made all of us so happy. I've been texting with Vidya, Pratik, and Ileana, and we're just all kind of blown away by the reception of it.”

He added, “As word of mouth spreads as people check it out and tell their friends and their family about it, I think that the box office numbers are actually going to grow as time goes on.”

Sendhil Ramamurthy on working in the series Never Have I Ever

During the chat, Sendhil Ramamurthy also shared about working on the popular series Never Have I Ever, starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. Describing his time, he said, “That experience was just pure joy. I mean, obviously, in India, it's the norm. But for me to walk on to a set and see predominantly brown people was just… that weirded me out for the first few days of shooting in the first season. It made me so happy; I didn't really know how to process it.”

Regarding the South Asian representation in the show, Sendhil expressed, “The way that Mindy Kaling brought everybody together, it wasn't just the cast; it was directors that were Indian and camera people that were Indian. And that's not normal for Hollywood. To have that experience and to get to do it for four seasons on a TV show for Netflix was one of the great joys of my career up to this point.”

He concluded, “I think that the representation that that show has brought to television and the visibility that it's brought to Indians, Indian actors, and Indian culture is just really, really remarkable. And I'm very, very proud to have been a part of it.”

About the differences between working on sets in Hollywood and Bollywood, Sendhil shared, “That's what's interesting. I've worked in the UK, the US, Canada, and India. The mechanics of the industry may be slightly different from place to place, but once you're on a set with actors… Actors act; the acting is the same. When the actors get on set, it's a universal language that the actors are speaking. And that's one of my favorite things about being an actor.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Do Aur Do Pyaar's Sendhil Ramamurthy finds Alia Bhatt 'terrific'; says family 'freaked out' over him working with Vidya Balan