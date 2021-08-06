EXCLUSIVE: Pinkvilla USA presents Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Richa Moorjani's amazing Sheila Ki Jawani dance cover

We’ve all seen Devi and Kamala’s incredible camaraderie in the American coming of age comedy-drama television series, Never Have I Ever. Through the two seasons, their relationship develops into a special bond, with them also taking inspiration from each other to battle personal and professional obstacles. Well, how, though, is Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Richa Moorjani’s real-life bonding?

It is such that when Maitreyi asks for a Sheila Ki Jawani dance cover as a birthday gift, Richa makes it happen, and how! That’s right! This whole performance is a special birthday gift by Richa to Maitreyi.

Watch the two South Asian stars rock the dance floor like never before below:

Never Have I Ever is created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher. It is about the life of a South Asian teenager as she tries to navigate high school while dealing with the loss of her father, and the complications of relationships, be it with the two guys she likes, the two friends she adores, her mother and her beautiful cousin. It is a peek into the world of an Indian American teenager and is being appreciated for breaking stereotypes. It is being called a ‘watershed’ moment for South Asian representation in Hollywood.

Have you watched it yet? It is streaming on Netflix and is surely worth a binge-watch session.

Also Read| Never Have I Ever Season 3: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan hopes to explore THIS side of Devi if the show gets renewed