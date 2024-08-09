Remembering Whitney Houston: 10 of Her Greatest Songs To Listen to on Her Birthday

The late Whitney Houston, a music legend known as "The Voice" for her timeless hits, would have turned 60 today. Although she passed away at 48 in 2012, her legacy continues to inspire. With the release of her biopic, we revisit the superstar's greatest songs.

1. Step By Step (1996)

Originally an Annie Lennox B-side, the track was transformed by Whitney Houston into a powerful anthem. Featuring house-influenced synths and a gospel-infused chorus, Houston delivered the lyrics with undeniable conviction, celebrating fearless self-improvement.

2. Run to You (1992)

Run to You is noted for its blend of vulnerability and epic scale, even though it was overshadowed by other ballads from The Bodyguard soundtrack. While it may not match the iconic status of I Will Always Love You, it showcased Houston's emotional depth and vocal power.

3. Million Dollar Bill (2009)

By the time her final album, I Look to You, was released in 2009, Houston’s voice had been affected by her lifestyle, and the subsequent tour was not her best. However, Alicia Keys' involvement in writing and producing Million Dollar Bill resulted in a fantastic disco-infused hit sampling Loleatta Holloway.

4. I Didn't Know My Own Strength (2009)

This final grand ballad, penned by Diane Warren, directly hinted at Houston's struggles with marriage and addiction. Sung in a huskier, lower tone than in her peak years, it served as a poignant reflection of her hard-won experience.

5. One of Those Days (2002)

Her first single from Just Whitney was lackluster and not well-received, but Houston showcased her brilliance with the second single, One of Those Days. This track, a wildly underrated R&B gem, proved she could still deliver despite personal and professional turmoil.

6. All the Man That I Need (1990)

Originally buried on a little-known 1982 album by Linda Clifford, this song was transformed by Houston into a powerful anthem. She didn't just amplify the intensity; she tapped into the raw emotion of the lyrics, particularly in the line "he's all I've got," conveying a deep sense of desperation that elevated the track beyond mere vocal fireworks.

7. I Will Always Love You (1992)

Every word she sang was heartfelt, imbued with emotional weight. While the song might feel familiar and barely register as it plays, listening to the vocals with a fresh perspective reveals their eternal quality and genuine emotion.

8. How Will I Know? (1985)

Inspired by Deniece Williams' Let's Hear It for the Boy and How Will I Know, this track surpassed its predecessors with a perfect mix of 80s bubblegum soul. Featuring booming drums, a catchy sax solo, and unmatched energy, the song was as bright and appealing as the neon colors splashed around the set.

9. Exhale (Shoop Shoop) (1995)

Houston adopts a subdued approach, delivering a laid-back and understated vocal performance that aligns with the song's theme of letting go. The hook is instantly memorable, making the song an unforgettable masterpiece.

10. I Have Nothing (1992)

The track stood out as the quintessential Whitney Houston power ballad, despite being overshadowed by the massive success of I Will Always Love You. With five minutes of emotional highs and lows, it shifts from tender pleas to explosive anger. Houston's extraordinary talent turned an overly dramatic song into an utterly compelling one.

