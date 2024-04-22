‘So Proud And Happy’ Oprah Winfrey On Alicia Keys’ Broadway Musical Hell’s Kitchen; Says ‘It Was So Great’

Alicia Keys has Oprah’s approval!

On April 21, Oprah Winfrey attended the Shubert Theatre in New York City for Alicia Keys’ Hells Kitchen musical and was not disappointed. The talk show giant revealed that she found herself “humming” the song the next day!

Oprah Winfrey gushes over Alicia Keys

In a sweet Instagram post, Winfrey writes, “You know it’s a great show when you wake up the next morning humming the songs.” She continues to praise Keys for her accomplishments and incredible performance.

“@aliciakeys, I’m so proud and happy for you and what you so artfully accomplished with your new Broadway musical,” she wrote.

Winfrey concluded her compliments with a shoutout to the cast and crew of Hell's Kitchen, “Surrounded by a team of Fantastic and a spectacular cast. A mother-daughter love story on Broadway. Brava Brava, my friend, many times over.”

She captioned the post, which included a series of pictures from the premiere and the show with Winfrey sitting delightfully in the audience.

Keys opens up about the now-hit Broadway Musical

You would be surprised to know that the Empire State of Mind singer has worked to create this musical for years. It's based on her life growing up in NYC in a neighbourhood called Hell's Kitchen. Keys, 43, created new songs for the show but also included some of her hits.

Fallin', No One, If I Ain't Got You, You Don't Know My Name, Teenage Love Affair, Girl on Fire, and, of course, Empire State of Mind were part of the musical.

In February, when the Grammy winner was in the middle of creating her musical, she chatted about it to People’s Magazine. "Ultimately, it’s a love story between mother and daughter," she said. Keys credits her mother with moving to New York, which allowed her to follow her dream.

"It’s incredible. My mother left Toledo, Ohio, to come to NYU in New York City. She is the New York story, the one that came from wherever and chased the dream, which is what allowed me to be in New York City and grow up there and find a dream,” she said.

“So that’s really the concept of Hell’s Kitchen. To watch that come to life with my mother . . . is such a dream come true,” she added.

Keys got a pleasant surprise on the Sunday show of Hells Kitchen

On Sunday’s Hell’s Kitchen show, Keys got a pleasant surprise from her family during the curtain call. Her blended family, including Swizz Beatz, their son, Genesis Ali, and two of Beatz's three children from his previous relationships, Prince Nasir and Kasseem Jr., were all in attendance.

However blended the family might be, the singer loves them and announced it to the crowd. She credited her family and said, "This is my family, and every time I have to say late or go, they’re very understanding of this process. And so it wouldn’t happen without y’all. It wouldn’t happen, never. So I’m so grateful to my family."

She gave a special shout-out to her mother, who propelled her career in more ways than one. "I cannot leave this stage without thanking my mother. Every sacrifice that she ever made and every dream that she ever had is here tonight. I love you, Mommy! We love you so much," she concluded her heartfelt speech.