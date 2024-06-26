RHONJ's Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin Suspended After Tulum Party Clash; Here's What Went Wrong

The drama on The Real Housewives of New Jersey escalated dramatically in season 14 when stars Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral got into a physical altercation on June 23, the episode titled Trouble in Tulum. The altercation happened at Teresa Giudice's "Tipsy in Tulum" celebration. Aydin shoved Cabral during this tense exchange, and she responded by throwing her drink at Aydin's head.

In an Instagram post on June 25, two days after the episode aired, Cabral talked about what happened. She gave her version of the altercation, highlighting the intensity of the situation and its effects on her.

What happened between the two?

When Danielle tossed a drink on Jennifer after being shoved by her Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin's confrontation took a shocking turn during Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, aptly titled Trouble in Tulum.

The fight broke out at Teresa Giudice's luau-themed backyard party, where Jennifer and Danielle got into a heated argument. The two Housewives' insulting exchange grew more intense than anyone could have imagined. Both women began shouting "f--king dirtbag" at each other, culminating in a slap across the face.

From a distance, Dolores Catania observed the situation, remarking, “They’re talking about that f--king fundraiser again. I don’t want no part of that s--t.”

Advertisement

The initial dispute centered on Danielle’s charity event from earlier in the season. Jennifer had previously suggested that Danielle might have diverted funds from the charity to pay herself, a claim that infuriated Danielle. The argument intensified when Jennifer brought up another contentious issue.

Referencing a photoshoot, Danielle yelled at Jennifer by calling her a piece of sh-t motherf-cker. “Don’t you f--king dare. My people are my people. I f--king ride with my people.”

Danielle then called Jennifer "dirty," adding that everybody was right about her and she's a piece of s--t.

In response, Danielle said, “You’re a f--king dirtbag.” Jennifer, who then pushed Danielle, responded, “You’re a f--king dirtbag.” After being pushed by Jennifer, Danielle retaliated by throwing a glass at her co-star’s face.

It was reported in September 2023 that a physical altercation had taken place between Jennifer and Danielle during the filming of RHONJ. Bravo suspended both women immediately and launched an investigation. They were soon cleared to resume filming.

Advertisement

Danielle Cabral Speaks After RHONJ fight

Following her physical altercation with Jennifer Aydin on Sunday's episode of RHONJ, Danielle Cabral speaks out. On Instagram, Danielle Cabral issued a statement on her fight with Aydin. She started her comment with a quote from RHONY OG Luann de Lesseps.

It has been nearly a year since the RHONJ fight that was filmed. Now that it's public, Danielle is speaking up at last, thankfully pointing out among other things that "violence is never the answer." The truth is always silent. Silence is powerful, Danielle expressed.

Danielle emphasized that Tulum was the tip of the iceberg, giving us a major, dark tease of what's yet to come.

ALSO READ: Will The Real Housewives Of New Jersey Season 14 Have A Reunion? Here's What Report Says