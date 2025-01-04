RHONJ's Danielle Cabral Slams Jennifer Aydin Over Viral Jersey Mike’s Meltdown: ‘Truth Always Comes Out’

Danielle Cabral recently opened up about her long-held frustration with her Real Housewives of New Jersey castmate, Jennifer Aydin.

The celebrity mom’s social media clip followed the viral Jersey Mike’s video that Aydin had previously shared. In her recent upload, Cabral revealed that she typically avoids getting into arguments, but this time she felt the need to speak up.

In the Instagram video shared on January 3, 2025, Danielle Cabral said, “In light of all the sh*t that’s been going down, I feel compelled to say — if you guys only knew what it was like to be involved with this person while she’s berating me on how I treat people and lying to the point where it was, like, delusional … knowing the whole f**king time this is the person she is. This is who she is!”

Cabral didn’t hold back, using words such as “despicable, idiot, scum rocket, a**hole, schmuck,” and even “POS.”

The Boujie Kidz founder also shared her belief that people’s true colors always come to light, adding, “At the end of the day, the truth always comes out.”

Cabral admitted she felt “glad” that Aydin had posted the Jersey Mike’s video, stating, “2025’s looking good.”

For context, Jennifer Aydin’s viral video detailed her dissatisfaction with her experience at an airport outlet of Jersey Mike’s.

Jennifer Aydin mentioned in her viral video that she had to wait in line for a long time and claimed that a woman behind her received her order first. However, it’s worth noting that different orders can take varying amounts of time to prepare.

During her rant, Aydin referred to one of the Jersey Mike’s employees as an “80-year-old” and complained, “The amount of time she took to cut that bread was almost as much as we were waiting [in] that line. Jeez.”

Aydin even addressed a man as “freakin’ j**k,” “loser” and “a**hole,” per Page Six, in a now-expired Instagram Story.

When the man in question informed her that he was a law professor adding that he would sue Aydin, she replied with more slur words adding that she is a celebrity.

