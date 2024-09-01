Richard Gere Says His Character In Pretty Woman With Julia Roberts Was 'Criminally Underwritten'; 'Basically A Suit And A Good Haircut'

Richard Gere recently recalled filming one of the most famous scenes of his 1990 romantic comedy film Pretty Woman with his co-star, Julia Roberts, who played the role of his love interest. Gere also shared his thoughts on the film's legacy and talked about his character as he portrayed a wealthy corporate raider, Edward Lewis, in the movie. Read on further to know more details!

Garry Marshall's classic rom-com film Pretty Woman has remained a beloved movie because of its mindblowing plot and its star cast, Julia Roberts and Richard Gere's remarkable chemistry. Gere, who turned 75 on August 31, recently attended a masterclass at the Venice Film Festival 2024. During the session, he reacted to a clip of his famous piano scene with Roberts from the movie, as per THR.

"I mean, no chemistry," he quipped, adding, "This actor and this actress, obviously, had no chemistry between them." The Norman actor further mentioned that he hadn't watched Pretty Woman in a long time while acknowledging that the sequence was a "s*xy scene." Gere further mentioned that he felt his character Edward Lewis was "criminally underwritten," and joked that it was "basically a suit and a good haircut."

According to the outlet, the Nights in Rodanthe actor then revealed that the piano sequence was "improvised," as he recounted a conversation with director Garry Marshall, who asked him about what he typically does late at night in a hotel.

Gere added he told Marshall that he is often jet-lagged, spends time in hotel ballrooms or bars, and either finds a piano and plays it, noting that the director suggested incorporating this into the scene. The actor said he improvised the sequence and started playing a moody piece, expressing that it reflected his character’s inner feelings and emotions.

While Pretty Woman earned $463.4 million at the global box office, Richard Gere shared at the event that he, Julia Roberts, and director Marshall did not expect it to become such a blockbuster film.

He talked about the film’s unexpected reception, expressing that while they all enjoyed making the movie, they were unsure if anyone would see the project. Gere mentioned that they thought it was just a small project with a great director, noting, "We didn’t know if anyone would ever see this tiny movie. No one would ever pay attention to this little tiny movie."

Meanwhile, Pretty Woman is available to watch on Prime Video. In addition to Gere and Roberts, the film also stars Jason Alexander, Laura San Giacomo, Héctor Elizondo, and Hank Azaria.